Dig This: Inaugural Silver Scream Con

“All things horror through exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, costume contests, scary-oke and discussion panels”

You have to hand it to the organizers of the first-ever Silver Scream Con, which will go down from August 26-28 at the DoubleTree North Shore in Danvers. They’re not exactly starting small; instead, they’ve booked everyone from Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Lucinda Jenney (Three From Hell, Thinner, Practical Magic), to Skeet Ulrich and Tom Arnold, to Twiztid, to Erik Stolhanske and Paul Soter from Super Troopers and Club Dread.

If you’re thinking that Danvers is too far from Greater Boston, just consider that the trip to this horror show won’t be any longer than the upcoming horror show many will face on the T for this upcoming month.

Full announcement from their team below …

Silver Scream Con celebrates all things horror through exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, costume contests, scary-oke and discussion panels led by culture journalist Ryan J. Downey. The convention’s additional celebrity lineup will give horror fanatics more opportunities to explore the world of horror entertainment.

In the INK Memorabilia Museum fans will get an up-close and personal look at a number of frightening objects and costumes used on screen in Ice Nine Kills videos. These priceless objects of terror include such shockingly gruesome items as the Hockey Mask from “Thank God It’s Friday,” the Dream Demon’s Fedora from “Stabbing in the Dark,” the bloody tuxedo jacket from “Hell in the Hallways,” and the t-shirt worn by Spencer Charnas in “A Grave Mistake.”

Legendary horror actors previously announced to appear at Silver Scream Con include both the original Jason and Mike Myers- Ari Lehman and Nick Castle. Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th VII and sequels VII-X), James Jude Courtney (Halloween 2018, Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Tom Arnold (True Lies, Roseanne, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare), Ricky Dean Logan (Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, Hatchet, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween I and II), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Rob Zombie, The Devil’s Rejects), Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft, Riverdale), Andrew Bryniarski (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Beginning, Street Fighter), and Nadia Teichmann (Silencer).

Ice Nine Kills will perform a live, sold-out show at the Cabot Theater in Beverly, MA on August 28th. The show also includes performances by Twiztid and First Jason.

silverscreamcon.com