DIG THIS: INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL BOSTON 2023

The Independent Film Festival Boston (IFFBoston) presents its 20th annual edition this week, opening two days ago with a screening of Love to Love You, Donna Summer at the Somerville Theatre. The festival continues for the next six days, with screenings at the Somerville Theatre and Brattle Theatre all weekend into Tuesday (4/28-5/2), followed by a Closing Night screening of Past Lives at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Wednesday (5/3).

With almost 90 films screening this year, IFFBoston… will [also] include filmmaker Q&A sessions, panel discussions, and parties as part of an overall event that showcases the best in current American and International cinema.

Notable films screening this weekend include Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, a nonfiction feature where “the actor playfully recounts his journey with intimacy, candor, and humor” (4/28, Somerville Theatre, 7:45pm); two programs of alumni-produced shorts celebrating the 150th anniversary of MassArt (4/29, Somerville Theatre, 8pm, and 4/30, Somerville Theatre, 4pm); and centerpiece documentary screening Never Be a Punching Bag for Nobody, “an affecting portrait of an East Boston boxing gym” directed by musician Naomi Yang (4/30, Brattle Theatre, 7:45pm).

Filmmakers involved with all three programs, including Yang, will be present for the screenings. Most programs at IFFBoston include Q&As with filmmakers, performers, individuals featured in nonfiction works, and others. The festival also presents expert panels and other events.

DigBoston will be covering the short film programs this year, which are exclusively presented at the Somerville Theatre. There are more than 10 programs of short-form work at IFFBoston this year, including four blocks of narrative shorts (“Arlington” through “Dartmouth”), four blocks of nonfiction shorts (“Exeter” through “Hereford”), the two aforementioned MassArt programs, and a student showcase on Saturday afternoon.

IFFBoston is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that relies entirely on community support in order to deliver their expansive programming each year. Memberships are available at their website, IFFBoston.org, which provide access to the annual festival as well as other screenings throughout the year. IFFBoston is also asking that supporters donate “$20 for 20” to celebrate their 20th annual festival.

For more information on this year’s festival, including the film schedule, tickets, and more, see IFFBoston.org.