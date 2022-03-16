DIG THIS: JAZZ FESTIVAL AT ARTISTS FOR HUMANITY

Reflecting on the “legacy of ‘urban renewal’ and the vibrant Black, immigrant, and disadvantaged neighborhoods demolished to make way for housing projects and infrastructure”
SAT 3.19 – 3.27
young lungs
Jazz Festival at Artists For Humanity
From the EpiCenter:
Artists For Humanity is a nonprofit that helps talented young artists and designers launch creative careers from their stunning headquarters in South Boston. We’re converting the space—for two weekends—into a jazz club with a full bar, table seating, and opportunities to enjoy the work of the talented young people served by Artists for Humanity!
As befits a space that was built in the service of youth and creativity, the jazz festival features red-hot young artists—Matthew Whitaker Quartet, vocalist Veronica Swift, and Christian Sands Trio—and well-established names who consistently challenge and surprise.
In Gone in a Phrase of Air, the Regina Carter Quintet reflects on the legacy of “urban renewal” and the vibrant Black, immigrant, and disadvantaged neighborhoods demolished to make way for housing projects and infrastructure. In her Quartetinho, Anat Cohen brings together musicians from Israel, Brazil, and the United States to illustrate the universality of music.
[Artists For Humanity EpiCenter, 100 W 2nd St, Boston. More info at celebrityseries.org/live-performances/jazzfestival]