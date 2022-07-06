Dig This: Jennifer Truesdale Band @ Boston Harbor Distillery

“This is Truesdale’s third show at Boston Harbor Distillery, but her first one with her full band”

If you haven’t been to Boston Harbor Distillery, it’s about time for you to check the place out. It’s one of the region’s true gems; the spirits are top notch, the scenery spectacular.

And if you’re going to take a trip out to Dorchester, you might as well do it while they’re hosting live music. It’s a best of both worlds kind of thing. Here’s your next opportunity. From the team at BHD …

Join the Jennifer Truesdale Band for their only full band show this summer on Friday, July 8th, 2022 from 8:00-10:30pm at the Boston Harbor Distillery, located in a beautifully renovated, Civil-War era mill building on the waterfront in Boston, at The Port on Boston Harbor, 12R Ericsson Street, Boston, MA 02122. PLUS Jennifer and her amazing band will be celebrating her birthday as only they can do, with great music and CAKE for all! You DON’T want to miss the fun!

Jennifer is joined by long time musical partners Joe Musella (guitar) and Joe Santerre (bass); both faculty members at Berklee College of Music, Bill D’Agostino (drums), Andrew Beckman (keys), Ririka Tokushige (tenor sax) and Hiro Tokushige (trumpet)! All these amazing musicians are featured on Jennifer’s latest album “Through the Circle” and on an upcoming album in the works (title and release date TBD), so the audience may get treated to the debut of the band performing a few of these new songs from the new album for the first time live.

Bringing you their special brand of Blues, Soul and Rock & Roll, Jennifer Truesdale Band pulls out all the stops! This is Truesdale’s third show at Boston Harbor Distillery, but her first one with her full band. The high reviews of her past performances guaranteed her another opportunity to bring her full band and celebrate her birthday on 7/8/2022.

All necessary Covid precautions will be taken. The Boston Harbor Distillery has 40-foot ceilings and plenty of space for social distancing. In the event of cancellation, tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date or refunded.

