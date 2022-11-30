Dig This: Juliet-Fête Is Here To Help Out With Your Holiday Party Eats

“We host great parties, pair great food with great drinks, and look for reasons to eat hors d’oeuvres style food for dinner”

So much more than just a restaurant, Juliet in Union Square gets busy with everything from small biz retail to media. And at this time of year—the time of year for gatherings—they set up their “party/ antipasti/ aperitivo shop designed to encourage taking the party home with you.”

Dubbed Juliet-Fête, the Somerville popup is here to help out. As they put it: Planning a gathering at your house? invited to a potluck at a friends? Need a hostess gift for a holiday party? We’ve got you covered.

“What do we do well?” owners Katrina Jazayeri and Joshua Lewin said in a statement. “We host great parties, pair great food with great drinks, and look for reasons to eat hors d’oeuvres style food for dinner.”

They continued, “We’re selling everything you need to make a great cocktail party—preserved fish and veggies, wild flavored potato chips, inspired cocktail mixers, vintage serving and glassware, and much more. Like us, the selections are largely French + Italian.”

The shop is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 6pm through Dec. 23.