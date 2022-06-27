Dig This: July 4th Weekend Indie Market + Day Party

“Sip on some delicious goodness and hear your favorite Boston DJs spin”
As anyone who has ever needed every dollar to pay rent in this region knows well, the party only begins when the Cape Cod set departs. We’ll be filling you in on all of the fun in town this summer; here’s a great one going down at Garage B / Charles River Speedway on Sunday, July 3 from 12 to 6pm …
This creative marketplace features a wide array of local small businesses vending:
★ Vintage clothing + goods
★ Local brands
★ Repurposed garments
★ Artisanal + Handmade goods
★ Vinyl
★ Jewelry
★ Gifts
★ Art + more
Sip on some delicious goodness at NOTCH BREWERY and hear your favorite Boston DJs spin on 2 distinct stages for the perfect July 4th weekend vibe.
Charles River Speedway, 525 Western Ave, Brighton
Author profile
Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.