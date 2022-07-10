Dig This: Kings Amongst Kings Vault Talk: Level Up Your Finances

“It’s about planning and execution and having the knowledge of how to do certain things”

One of our most popular articles of last year was Mighty Mattapan on the Mend, all about creatives and entrepreneurs who “set up shop on Blue Hill Ave” after growing “tired of applying their talents downtown.”

There were a lot of people in the profile, among them the team behind Kings Amongst Kings—Daniel Villanueva, an artist and photographer, and his collaborator Sean Webster, who explained about their incubator at the time, “This is a space that we can work collaboratively. I’m here because I want to learn about audio-visual stuff. It’s that component where I can come and learn from the people around me.”

They’ve continued their community work since, as has Jeffrey Similien, a real estate broker in the Mattapan piece whose vision has brought opportunities for many around that area. On Jul 28 at 5:30pm, in the Chase Bank Community Room at 1617 Blue Hill Ave, they’re teaming up for an event titled Vault Talk: Level Up Your Finances to “discuss various topics such as: Budgeting; Understanding your credit; Protecting your family and assets.”

It’s free and will feature guest speakers from Baystate Financial, Eastern Bank, and Chase Bank.

“It’s about getting it done,” Similien told the Dig last November. “Some people just need a little more help. It’s about being patient and understanding that people may not have certain resources. I haven’t really asked the city for help, or anything like that. It’s just about planning and execution and having the knowledge of how to do certain things.”