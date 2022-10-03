Dig This: Mexican Food + Tall Heights + Topo Chico + Sierra Nevada

Your chance to hear the BMA noms in a “quaint, dinner-party setting.”

We have you covered as usual, this time in all of those categories via the Wild Honey Pie, a “creative agency curating experiences to bring people together over amazing music and food.”

Specifically, the everything-wrapped-into-one sort of operation has an upcoming event on Oct. 30 at Burro Bar in the South End that caught our attention—a dinner party with the Mass-based electro funk outfit Tall Heights.

We covered the duo of Paul Wright and Tim Harrington earlier this year, and were recently excited to see them nominated for two Boston Music Awards—Album/EP of the Year (1 million+ streams), and Folk Artist of the Year (Ed. note: DigBoston is also nominated, for Music Publication of the Year, while Dig music writer Rob Duguay is up for Music Journalist of the Year; you can vote for us and your favorite acts here).

As for Burro Bar, which “promises traditional Mexican selections and a number of unique surprises from land and sea,” from “fresh catches, tacos or street-inspired entrees,” the Tall Heights event goes down from 7 to 10pm on Halloween Eve, and in addition to “your chance hear them in a quaint, dinner-party setting,” will feature “sips from Topo Chico and Sierra Nevada.”

Finally, “Don’t forget to dawn a character or concept—costumes will be thoroughly admired!”

