Dig This: More Cool Happenings At the Substation

Including but not limited to Jack’s Abby becoming the Roslindale beer hall’s second resident brewer

You may recall the Substation from our June interview with Laura Charles, the director of community and business development for Workhub at the Roslindale destination. As she said about the beer hall, event venue, and coworking space …

“We have a three-pronged approach to our business: we operate a co-working space full-time on the lower level and during traditional business hours on the main level; we flip the main level to a beer hall that is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, and we also rent the space out for private events, pop-ups, community programming, and performances. Sometimes these things overlap, like an open mic night on Friday night and a weekly pop-up bookstore on Saturdays during beer service, and we even have a coworking member happy hour on Fridays before the beer hall opens to the public.”

There’s a whole lot going on, but they’ve followed through, including with a “brewery residency program, where local breweries serve at the beer hall for four to five months.” Their first stretch was with Brockton Beer Company, and now, starting Sept. 9, they’re bringing in another crowd favorite, this one from the Metrowest region. More from the Substation team below …

Jack’s Abby will take over the Beer Hall at The Substation from September through December. Every Friday from 4-10pm and every Saturday from 12-10pm, they’ll be serving you locally brewed, award-winning lagers along with entertainment, art, food, and more. We are thrilled to be working with such an innovative, highly regarded, and collaborative team who has established itself as a leader in the beverage industry.

And since we have you here, we might as well tell you about their upcoming “dramatic week-long art installation that reflects on the meaning of work.” The installation will be open to the public from September 12-16. More info below …

Internationally recognized, Kansas City-based artist, and former Roslindale resident, Kevin Townsend makes large scale drawings that record and visualize the passage of time. His newest drawing, titled radicant moments, will be a 230 square foot work installed at The Substation in Roslindale. It will quantify every moment of a 40-hour work week. This installation is made possible through a generous grant from the George B. Henderson Foundation.

In the historic substation building, with soaring 34-foot high ceilings, the 40 hours it will take to complete this drawing connects indirectly to the historic use of the building as powering the transportation used by people heading to a traditional work week and directly to the co-working environment in which Townsend will invariably be a part. In addition to being a community connecting point where art and performance occur, The Substation also houses Workhub at the Substation, a coworking space that will be open and co-exist during the art installation.

Drawing directly on the wall surface of the elevator shaft in The Substation’s grandiose main level, Townsend will deposit hundreds of thousands of humble marks — each mark a tick of the clock. The building’s large street-facing, glass curtain wall, looking directly upon Roslindale Square, will become a viewing screen displaying close-up process videos of the drawing in progress. Passers-by and the public in the square will be able to engage with the project as the process unfolds over time.

thesubstation.space