Dig This: Mother’s Day With Beer At Night Shift

“Night Shift Brewing is also a coffee purveyor and their Lady Java blend celebrates women in coffee.”

There are a lot of reasons to go to Night Shift, now and always. For example, you might be lucky enough to get your paws on some of their special Key Lime Piescraper, a sweet but not too sweet ale with milk sugar, vanilla, and graham cracker. And key lime, naturally. We can’t get enough of this stuff. It’s great for all meals. Even instead of all meals.

Speaking of which, one of those perfect Piescrapers will pair well with their upcoming Mother’s Day event on Sunday, May 8. Here’s what they sent over regarding their afternoon lineup:

Starting at 11:00 AM, there is a special edition of Mommy & Me Yoga with instructor Sara Bailey. This is a chance to move, breath and bond with your kiddo through yoga, Available for children and parents of all ages. Bring your own mat, and one for your child. Tickets are $15 and available on eventbrite .

Later in the afternoon Blanche’s Gourmet Ice Cream truck rolls in from noon – 5:00 p.m. with their hard serve ice cream and homemade waffle cones, tacos & more! Local musician Matt RIch will also be playing in the afternoon from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

And if you need a last minute gift, you can purchase Night Shift Brewing’s own Lady Java coffee bundle or a ticket for Mom to attend a Blooms & Brews class held by Tony’s Tulips.