Dig This: National Rum Day At Mariel

Did you know that August 16 is National Rum Day?

Phew, we didn’t either. But since the bartenders at the “rum-focused” Mariel in Post Office Square filled us in about the occasion and their “lavish and vibrant cocktail bar and lounge perfect for celebrating the flavors of Cuba,” we figured that we ought to pay it forward. These drinks look truly spectacular …

Among the beverages that you can always get from their “rare collection of rums sourced from prominent rum-making regions all over the world” is their Piña Colada “with a hint of coffee beans and giant pineapple slice,” and the Café Cubano “crafted with rum, espresso, homemade coffee liqueur and panela syrup.”

That’s just the beginning (wait until you see their flipping food menu). For this upcoming celebration of their go-to spirit, they’re recommending (in their words):

Daiquiri Time Out (DTO) – a fan-favorite, head-turning cocktail offering that balances four or more half-Daiquiris in a metal tree surrounded by flaming limes.

Mariel Mojito – the restaurant’s signature and authentic Cuban cocktail crafted with rum , lime juice , fresh mint , and soda .

Triple Rum Old Fashioned – a sublime blend of three rums and three bitters ; a boozy but easy sipper with a touch of sweetness.

Mariel’s promise: “to represent the finest and most unique varieties of rum from all over the world.” Stop by on the 16th and ask them to put their rummy where your mouth is.

