Dig This: National Taco Day Plus New Anna’s Location

More than 50% of Greater Bostonians have at one time or another purchased a burrito the size of a baby from Anna’s Taqueria and eaten part of it for lunch, another part for dinner, and the rest for breakfast the following day.

Fine, we made up that statistic. But you nevertheless get our point—we love the place. Or rather places, plural, since there are now quite a few of them (and yes, we are aware that everybody love’s their own square’s Anna’s the best).

With all of that said, we simply wanted to convey the news that the beloved chain has now opened “its seventh Boston-area location at 360 Longwood Avenue (formerly B. GOOD),” while also noting that next Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Taco Day, and “Anna’s is using the occasion to add a dish to their classic menu: Birria Tacos.”

“These slow-cooked beef tacos feature melted cheese, cilantro, and red onion on a crispy corn tortilla dipped in Birria sauce and are served with fresh lime and extra Birria dipping sauce on the side,” according to the taqueria. Their “Birria Tacos will be on the menu at all Anna’s locations from Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Tuesday, Oct. 11.”

If you stop by, be sure to grab one for us. Or two, actually.

annastaqueria.com