Dig This: Night Shift Brewing’s Backyard Bash 

Beers and cheers with tie-dye tees to match the mood

Just a quickie here folks. You know we love Night Shift, and we know you love Night Shift, so we figured you might want to party it up at their home base at least one more time before this beautiful summer comes to an end (only to be taken over by a lovely fall, no doubt, but you get our point).

The brewery always brings out all the stops, plus offers exclusives galore, so you can expect a mini beer carnival of sorts. And in case you’re wondering, yes, there will be axe-throwing and dog treats.

Details from their team below …

The Everett taproom is celebrating that summer is NOT over… yet! There will be lawn games galore, live music with The Dudes from 3-6pm, and delicious food from Lobster Proper and Pennypackers. Pennypackers will have Santilli and Whirlpool Kayem bratwurst.

Not stopping there! Tyed with Love will be there for guests to tye die their own custom t-shirts from 1-4pm. Drink craft beer and be crafty at the same time. Tickets to tie dye can be reserved at tyedwithlove.com.

Revolution Axe Throwing is joining the party with their axe throwing trailer as well.

And Night Shift Brewing did not forget about our fur friends. Brutus Bone Broth will be serving up some samples and dog treats.

And for those that are already feeling a little pumpkiny, Night Shift Brewing’s annual Pumpkin Piescraper will be flowing. Their pumpkin ale with vanilla beans, spices, maple syrup, lactose is one of their fastest selling beers every year.

The event is from noon – 8:00 pm. Free entry. Just bring yourself, friends, kids, dogs and good vibes.

nightshiftbrewing.com

Night Shift Brewing Everett Taproom, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett