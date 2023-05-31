Dig This: Night Shift Partners With Boston Proud For Pride Events

Kickoff party, new beer, comedy night, and more

You can always count on Night Shift to get in the spirit for whatever’s on tap, and they especially shine during Boston Pride. This year is no exception, with the brewery delivering a stacked lineup of events in conjunction with Boston Proud including: “the release of Boston Proud IPA, the Boston Proud Wharf Party at Lovejoy, Boston Proud Comedy Night, Drag Lunch, and Boston’s Women’s Market featuring over 30+ LGBTQI+ vendors.”

First, the beer: “Boston Proud IPA is a new release at 7% ABV pouring golden in color with a slight haze and aromas of clementine, followed by flavors of candied lemon, orange pith, and ripe mango. Boston Proud IPA is part of Night Shift Brewing’s new Share The Night series, a collection of beers that give back to the community with every sip.” And of course, “$1 from every 4 pack of Boston Proud IPA is donated to Boston Proud.”

Meanwhile, on June 4, they’re hosting a Boston Proud Wharf Party at their Lovejoy Wharf waterfront restaurant from 1 to 4 pm, inviting you to “kick off Pride with … live music from DJ Andrea Stamas” plus “games, food, and more!”

On June 14, they have a Boston Proud Comedy Night at their Everett Taproom with Amy Tee, Brieana Woodward, Cam O, and Tyler Durniak, all presented by Moccia Comedy Productions!

Then on June 25, they have their Drag Lunch at the Lovejoy Wharf spot with Shakaren, Big Atlas, Jahnelle, and Regina Jackson. And on the same day at their Everett Taproom, Night Shift will host another Boston Women’s Market with vendors including: Holy Crow, Freyda Fae, KQs BUTTAs L.L.C, Bajan Handcrafted Organics LLC, Juliette Pécaut Designs, Plainville Homestead, Molly Rose Creative, Doxie & Dog, Woven Waves, Cabin Week Projects, Roses N Dragons Designs, Hecho A Mano Provisions, KyElla Design, the broke girl beauty company, Dyke Dyes, Little Bridgie Flair, cmykennedy designs, TicaKnot, Adiva expressions, Charlotte Paints Art, Woodworking By Jess, Erica Joy Photography, Why Not Jewelry By Kirsty, Franky and J., DibbleDabbble, Sparkletown Studios, the atomic garden, How Bout Knot, Pride 52, and Wicked Wonders Shop.

nightshiftbrewing.com