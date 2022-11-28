Dig This: Now You Can Get Cold Drunk At the Ice Castles

“Each day, ice artists will grow up to 10,000 icicles”

Hey, DigBoston, what they hell are you doing plugging shit all the way up in New Hampshire? What are they, payin’ ya?

No, they aren’t, but we wish they were. The truth is simply that we’ve always loved this silly attraction, and we’ll love it even more now that we won’t have to sneak in our own booze.

But first, the ice. From the team up in Woodstock:

With temperatures dropping, construction has officially begun on a popular icy attraction in the White Mountains. Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire is taking shape one icicle at a time. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the winter experience that draws more than 100,000 people each season to the Granite State.

Each day, ice artists will grow up to 10,000 icicles. Those icicles are then fused together and sprayed with water over and over until the castle reaches heights around 30 feet. Aside from its signature frozen fortress, Ice Castles also features ice slides, a snow tubing hill, a winter fairy village, Mystic Forest Light Walk and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

And then there’s the big news for 2022: “This year, the attraction is also debuting its new Polar Pub, an ice bar that will offer a variety of alcoholic beverages for purchase.”

Be sure to watch your step.

Tickets go on sale today.