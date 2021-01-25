DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE EVENTS AROUND GREATER BOSTON (1.28-2.11)

“Join us for a stroll in the woods, with goats on leads and some roaming free as we hike.”

SAT 1.30

whoopty do

Whoo(pie) Wagon at Mighty Squirrel

Simple stuff here folks. Great craft beer and little cakes from Topsfield’s own Whoo(pie) Wagon. See you there.

[Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co., 411 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham. 4pm-8pm/free. mightysquirrel.com]

SAT 1.30

web jam

DJ WhySham ft Brandie Blaze, Cakeswagg, Trap Beat Tranny x OVV

What more is there to say. It’s a night of top local artists, a crew that has this streaming thing down solid at this point, and a night of virtual partying with friends near and far. As for protocol: “A link to the livestream will then be emailed to you once you have completed the registration. In order to access the live stream click the “View Now” button in the confirmation email and follow the instructions listed on that page.”

[ONCE/OVV/online. 8pm/free-$20. https://bit.ly/supportonce]

THU 2.4

chief chat

Dr. Karilyn Crockett

“Following Mayor Walsh’s June 2020 declaration of racism as a public health crisis, Dr. Karilyn Crockett was appointed the City of Boston’s first ever Chief of Equity. Chief Crockett has been charged with embedding racial equity and justice into all of City Hall’s operations and leading the newly established Office of Equity. Meet with Chief Crockett and learn more about her office’s work with moderated conversation, followed by a question & answer session. You must register in order to actively participate in this event (which will also be streamed on SPARK Boston’s Facebook Live), so grab your free tickets today!”

[online. 6pm/free. eventbrite.com]

FRI 2.5 – SUN 2.7

real talk

Down a Dark Stairwell

“When a Chinese-American police officer kills an unarmed Black man in a darkened stairwell of a New York City housing project, it sets off a firestorm of emotion and calls for accountability.” An ArtsEmerson Shared Stories Film Series presentation, Down A Dark Stairwell makes its Boston opening on Friday, Feb 5 at 7:30pm, followed by a live panel discussion with director and Newton native Ursula Liang and moderated by Denise Khor of UMass Boston at 9pm. The documentary and panel discussion will be available for on-demand streaming through Sunday, Feb 7 at 10pm.

[online. various dates and times (listed above)/$5-$25. artsemerson.org]

MON 2.8

the man, the depth, the memoir

Floating in a Most Peculiar Way

Louis Chude-Sokei’s writing and award-winning scholarship on the literatures and cultures of the African diaspora appears widely in national and international venues. He is editor in chief of the Black Scholar, the premier journal of Black studies and research, and director of the African American Studies program at Boston University. For this event, Chude-Sokei will “discuss his new memoir, in conversation with Tochi Onyebuchi and Brookline Booksmith. The astonishing journey of a bright, utterly displaced boy, from the short-lived African nation of Biafra, to Jamaica, to the harshest streets of Los Angeles—a searing memoir that adds fascinating depth to the coming-to-America story.”

[online. free/7pm. louischudesokei-tochionyebuchi-brookline-2021.eventbrite.com]

SUN 2.14

trek and stretch

Yoga Nidra with Gentle Stretching and CBD

You may need a designated driver for this day trip. “Ease your body and mind into a state of sweet Samadhi. Yoga nidra draws the practitioner into a restorative rest similar to a deep meditation. We will begin with some feel-good movement and gentle pranayama to prepare the body to fully receive the benefits of “yogic sleep.” You will lose yourself in time and space as the mind sinks into a deep state of restful consciousness, leaving you feeling peaceful, calm, and re-aligned with your true center.”

[Treetop Yoga, 3A Pond Rd., Gloucester. 6:30-8:00pm/$30. treetopyoga.com]

ONGOING

open baa

Afternoon Goat Hike & Explore

“Join us for a stroll in the woods, with goats on leads and some roaming free as we hike through the farm’s woods. These events will include a meet & greet other animals if they are on the farm such as with the goats, llama, sheep, dogs, etc. Some events will have a theme. We will provide goat treats to each participant and teach you more about goats and life on the farm. The walk will be about an hour and a little over a mile round-trip on gravel and hilly terrain and we’ll be going at “goat” speed. If conditions are too muddy/wet/icy for the goats we will take an alternate route down a side street. Not advised for kids under 4 yrs old, since the adult goats we use on these hikes have horns. No large bags, strollers, or outside animals allowed. Group size is ~15 people.”

[Goats to Go, 201 Pond St Georgetown. Various dates and times. goatstogo.farm/goat-hike]

ONGOING

pinup party

Three Strong Visual Voices

Featuring photography by artists Caleb Cole, Kevin Bennett Moore and Tara Sellios, some of the photos in this exhibit “began as pictorials in gay men’s magazines from the 1980s and 1990s, at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic,” said Cole in an artist statement. “Men’s bodies exposed, on display, are then excised and replaced by hand with pieces of other images in the sequence…These images explore what it means to be seen, to be vulnerable, and speak to access and interest in queer and trans bodies, gendered notions of desire, and the elements of ourselves that we hide from view.”

[Beacon Street Gallery, 1351 Beacon St., Brookline. Mon-Sat 11am-7pm, Sun 1-5pm/free. brooklineartscenter.com]

ONGOING

new kids on the smock

Becoming: Inaugural Associate Members’ Group Exhibition

“Boston Sculptors Gallery presents Becoming, the inaugural exhibition of our 14 newly minted Associate members, featuring a diverse collection of sculptural work in a variety of media and conceptual themes. Much of the artwork on view addresses aspects of duality, transition, liminal space, and the in between, hence the title Becoming.” Among those on display, “employing recycled materials, Lisa Barthelson, Michèle Fandel Bonner, and Wen-hao Tien’s work speaks to our culture’s relentless consumerism.”

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., Boston. Artists’ Reception: Sat. Jan. 30, 1–5pm; First Friday Reception: Feb. 5, 4:30–8:30pm; Closing Reception: Sat. Feb. 20, 1–5pm; Gallery Hours: Wed.–Sun., 11am–5pm/free]