DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE EVENTS AROUND GREATER BOSTON (12.3-12.17)

THU 12.3 & SAT 12.5

Buy Me, Boston Book Launch Throwdown

In case you missed our many other mentions of this awesome socially-distanced spectacle we are planning with friends from the Dorchester Art Project, here is your reminder. Join us for slideshows and a tour through Hub music venue and alternative media history with Buy Me, Boston author Brian Coleman and other special guests. Free tickets available for Dig members.

[Dorchester Art Project, 1490 Dorchester Ave, Fields Corner, Dorchester. various days and times/$20. dorchesterartproject.com]

THU 12.3 – SAT 12.5

South End Holiday Stroll

You may have been wondering, Has that time of year arrived when the South End becomes a magical shopping hub for one and all? Yes, it has. And here’s your chance to “walk the art galleries and boutiques in SOWA, to restaurants and shops on Tremont and Washington Street down to Harrison Avenue, gift, jewelry and clothing stores, hair salons, fitness and wellness experiences, barbershops, pet care and wine stores.”

[Multiple destinations, South End. various days and times. free. sebaboston.com]

FRI 12.4

Boston Comedy Festival

Among the BCF events still underway this week, check out Friday’s “wittiest women” event with comedians including Erin Maguire, Jenny Johnson, Katlin McFee, Kendra Cunningham, and Nancy Norton. The night before, on 12.3, features top touring comic Gary Gulman, and performers will also want to catch various panels and workshops.

[Online. various days and times. bostoncomedyfestival.com]

SUN 12.6

Black Voices Boston Showcase

For this installment of their series, Black Voices Boston tapped Afro-Colombian dancer Rafael Palacios “to keep his artists engaged during COVID-19 lockdowns, and to honor personal stories inspired by racial justice movements around the world.” The showcase will feature “works that connected stories of Afro-Colombian peoples to those of the African continent and its Diaspora.”

[Online. 7pm/free. celebrityseries.org/blackvoices]

WED 12.9 – FRI 12.18

Brighter Connected

“In past years, the Brighter installation series has been installed at the MFA as part of Jarts’ Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights annual celebration. This year, we’re taking it out of the museum and bringing it into the community—in line with the mitzvah (good deed) of “publicizing the miracle” of the oil that lasted 8 days. Through these 8 works of art, we will highlight the Hanukkah story, connecting it to the present-day miracles of the strength, resiliency, and vibrancy of our Boston community.”

[Multiple locations. free. jartsboston.org]

ONGOING

Popportunity Winter Market

With more than 40 mini storefronts, galleries, and market tents set up for social distancing, this is the place to shop ’til you pop this season. Featuring: Lola’s Urban Vintage, Mahogany Expressions, Merkthose Design, Nestful Vintage, Issa Nail Bar, and many, many others including the Dig as part of the interactive BINJ Pop-Up Newsstand.

[84 Bishop Allen Dr, Cambridge. Every Sat and Sun through Dec 20. free/11am-5pm. starlightsquare.org/popportunity]

ONGOING

PB & J Café

Sweet news: “Boston Children’s Museum has announced that leading specialty foods and home goods producer, Stonewall Kitchen, will open a new company store and PB & J Café in the museum’s building. The 3,000 square-foot store/cafe will feature a curated assortment of premium specialty foods and high-quality home goods, as well as delicious grab and go offerings from the café.”

[308 Congress St, Boston. museum hours. bostonchildrensmuseum.org]

ONGOING

Somerville Winter Farmers Market

The Center for Arts at the Armory will “host and manage a weekly market offering the best locally grown and regionally produced agricultural items, including vegetable produce, cheese, eggs, meats, fish, pastries, and sweets. Each market will feature more than 40 weekly vendors, with 10-14 outside in our parking lot.”

[191 Highland Ave, Somerville. Every Saturday beginning Dec 5 through April 10. Online pre-ordering is now open. somwintermarket.org]

ONGOING

Winter Lights

This is totally worth the trek, whatever it takes for you to get there: “Over 150 places will be lit up throughout Cape Ann to help us all celebrate the joys of the season. A custom-designed Google Drive Map will be produced highlighting Rockport, Gloucester, Essex and Manchester’s participating locations. A brochure will also be available and will include parking areas and the list of all contributing members making it easy for folks to stop along the way to enjoy local shopping, dining choices and perhaps an overnight stay.”

[Various locations, Gloucester. 4pm-10pm daily through 12.1. discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann]

ONGOING

Go Pixel Yourself

This ‘Instagrammable Museum’ is now open at CambridgeSide, where the “immersive video experience features 12 rooms, including a 747-jet ready for holiday flight, a virtual blizzard of snowflakes, Santa’s sleigh with live Santa visits each weekend, and OTHER magical holiday surprises!” So much for the war on Christmas.

[CambridgeSide, Cambridge. Various dates and times by appointment/$30. gopixelyourself.com]