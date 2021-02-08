DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE EVENTS AROUND GREATER BOSTON (2.11-2.25)

From a discussion at the Royall House and Slave Quarters to American Southern cuisine, find something fun to do within the next two weeks.

FRI 2.12

moulin rouge

Red on Red Showcase

“Join Red on Red Records for a stellar virtual showcase featuring new and exclusive videos from our roster bands: Linnea’s Garden, The Neighborhoods, Cold Expectations, Kid Gulliver, The Jacklights, AND Justine and The Unclean. Plus new and exclusive videos from our special guests: The Daylilies, Devil Love, Speedfossil, and others to be announced!”

[Online. 8pm. $10 suggested cover (but pay what you can). Info: facebook.com/redonredrecords / PayPal Tixx: [email protected]]

SAT 2.13

triple bubble

Comics in Color Three-Year Anniversary

“Please join us on Saturday, February 13 for the Three Year Anniversary of Comics in Color. We are bringing back a bunch of our past presenters to update us on what new projects they are working on. Featuring: Joel Gill, [former Dig design honcho] Tak Toyoshima, LJ Baptise, JAM Sketch, Jonathan Todd, Shaanti Williams, Sam Stevquoah, Gabriel Reid, Jean Binjour Jr., Zerosnake.”

[Online. 3:30-5:30pm. free/must RSVP. facebook.com/comicsincolor]

SUN 2.14 – MON 2.22

all in together now

We Be Knowin’

The Boston Ujima Project is a “democratic, member-run organization building cooperative business, arts and investment ecosystem in Boston, with a mission to return wealth to working class communities of color. Ujima is bringing together neighbors, workers, business owners, investors, grassroots organizers, and culture-makers, to create a community-controlled economy in our city.” This month, Ujima launches a series of events for its Citywide Assembly.

[Online. Various dates and times. Register: tinyurl.com/ujima2021]

TUE 2.16 – FRI 2.19

children tarantino

Filmmaking Classes For Children

“(Boston) Filmmakers Collaborative has opened registration for its annual February break film school for children. FC Academy provides film classes for middle school and high school students across eastern Massachusetts, taking them through the entire filmmaking process, ending the week having produced their own short film. Through the program, students will learn scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills.”

[Online. FC Academy will offer five sessions during the February vacation week including in-person programs and online classes. filmmakerscollab.org]

WED 2.17

wheel talk

Bike Talk Virtual Hour

“Join us [Somerville Bicycle Committee] for our February (Virtual) Bike Talk, this month featuring MassBike’s Bike Advocate of the Year and everyone’s friend, Peter Cheung. Peter is the ride leader of Boston Bike Party and Founder of Ghost Bikes Boston. He’ll be speaking (mostly) on how to manage large group bike rides in Boston. Hope to see you there!”

[Online. 7pm/free. facebook.com/somervillebikes]

THU 2.18

picture party

Through the Lens: Photographs from Historic New England

“With more than 450,000 images from the 1840s to the present in our collection, Historic New England is one of the largest repositories of regional photography in the United States. Join Lorna Condon, senior curator of the Library and Archives, for a discussion of some of the most beautiful, engaging, humorous, and thought-provoking images in the collection. In this online lecture, explore the work of well-known professionals and unknown amateurs, showcasing both fine art and vernacular photography.”

[Online. 7pm/free (donations welcome). my.historicnewengland.org or 617-994-6679 for more information]

SAT 2.20

punk doc

Chet’s Last Call x OVV

A documentary screening about long-gone West End bar venue Chet’s Last Call with a talkback hosted by JJ Gonson of ONCE/OVV. “Featuring wild stories and performances by members of… Dropkick Murphys, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Limbo Race, Bim Skala Bim, The Gizmos, The Zulus, The Dogmatics, Barrence Whitfield, many more!”

[Online via OVV. 8pm/$5-$20 (donations encouraged). linktr.ee/oncesomerville]

WED 2.24

sankofa studies

Virtual Royall House and Slave Quarters Tour: Premiere and Discussion

This virtual museum experience will allow us to continue to serve as a vital resource on the history of Northern slavery for local communities while we remain closed, and for those at a distance when our site reopens. Our virtual tour uses the history of the Royall family, a local slavetrading family, to tell the often forgotten history of Northern slavery and the North’s role in the global slave trade. More importantly, we center the lives and labor of enslaved people to tell a complex story about resistance and freedom and demonstrate how Black people were crucial to ending slavery in Massachusetts. Following the 40-minute video premiere, we will host a live discussion about the makings of the virtual tour and the importance of documenting and telling the history of slavery. Join us for a glimpse inside our museum and an engaging conversation with museum tour guide Lee LaFleur, videographer Shun Liang, Tufts University environmental studies professor Ninian Stein, and Executive Director Kyera Singleton.

[Online. free/6pm. facebook.com/royallhouseslavequarters]

ONGOING

staycation migration

Peregrine Flies South

“Peregrine restaurant, which traditionally showcases the cuisines of Sardinia, Sicily, and Catalonia, has been temporarily reinvented to put the cuisines of the American South front and center. Peregrine chef de cuisine Matthew Bullock has curated and workshopped this menu for a little taste of something different and something special from his heritage. Imagine: a group of friends from the Catalan, Sardinian, and Southern Italian regions of the Mediterranean meet up in the American Lowcountry … discovering new tastes, and sharing their own in return.”

[Peregrine, 170 Charles St, Boston. Through late March. peregrineboston.com]