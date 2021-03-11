DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (3.11 – 3.25)

A St. Patrick’s Day Road Race, Womxn in Cannabis 2021, and a beer and cheese tasting with Hartshorne House.

SAT 3.13 – SUN 3.21

still runnin’

South Boston St Patrick’s Day Race 2021 Virtual

“Our annual St. Patrick’s Day Road Race is going virtual in 2021. Our race is a fun, healthy and a meaningful community event, full of spirit and good cheer and positive energy. It is also a crucial fundraiser for Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club’s youth development and teen programs. Run, Walk, Bike, Peloton, Treadmill 3.1 miles on a course and location of your choosing. You can even row if you want! Participate anytime between March 13 and March 21, 2021. Be sure to share your course and training and related photos in our online community! Running on March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) is encouraged!”

[Online. various times/$15+. runsignup.com]

SAT 3.13

brewbound

Beer & Cheese Tasting w/Hartshorne House

“Join us for our fourth Craft Beer Tasting event, featuring our favorite craft brewers, Bone-Up Brewery! The evening will feature historic tales from Wakefield’s history, and the Hartshorne House, along with Brewmaster’s insights on a delightful four-pack of beers—along with cheese pairings and a charcuterie platter!”

[Bone Up Brewing Co., 38 Norman St., Everett. $50/7pm. Tickets: hartshornehouse.org/news]

SAT 3.13

viking portions

ONCE in Valhalla XI: Ragnarok

“Based on an annual, 10-course live feast featuring the gods and monsters of Viking mythology, this year ONCE in Valhalla is going virtual. The gods are used to fighting all day in Asgard, where the noble warriors go to die, and partying all night in Valhalla, the hall of Odin, the All Father. Ticket includes: Access (over the rainbow bridge) to the Zoom call OF THE GODS (This will be an immersive, variety experience including performances of music, how to tutorials from Thor and the Valkyries, psychic readings from Freya and Valhalla BINGO from Skadi); A virtual seat at Odin’s table, where you will be able to chat with the gods throughout the show; A culinary Edda PDF including recipes so you can cook your own feast at home; A folder of Zoom backgrounds to use throughout the show, and after, so your friends know you truly died nobly; A singalong video of the traditional drinking song.”

[Online. free-$50/7pm. facebook.com/events/once-somerville]

WED 3.17

raise ’em up

#AToastTo Frontline Heroes

“For more than 260 years, Guinness has been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and what it means to be Irish: being resilient, toasting to the good times and always focusing on the silver linings. This past year, we’ve seen so many people do their part to lift us all up and keep us going, so to spread the magic of St. Patrick’s Day in 2021, Guinness is raising #AToastTo our heroes on the front lines, pubs and bartenders, and our community of friends near and far.”

[Online. guinness.com/en-us/guinness-gives-back]

SAT 3.20

the forbes list

Live Outdoor Concert in JP

“Forbes Graham, recognized nationally and particularly in metro Boston as a force in jazz, is a creative composer, musician, sound artist, and visual artist whose work explores themes of simultaneity, perceptibility, transformation and collage.” And you can see him in person this Saturday in JP, near the Forest Hills Orange Line stop. From the Creative Music Series.

[SW Corridor Park, b/w Hall & Rosemary streets. free/2pm. creativemusicseries.com]

THROUGH MON 3.22

oh my godfrey

‘Luck o’ the Irish’ overnight package

“Although we can’t celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade, you can still have a fun and memorable weekend at the Godfrey Hotel thanks to our friends at Harpoon Brewery. You can check in at the Godfrey and in addition to a memorable weekend in a swanky hotel, you’ll receive a welcome package that includes four specialty beers by Harpoon Brewery including a special St. Patrick’s Day brew, Celtic Red, and a special edition stout honoring the iconic North End landmark, Mike’s Pastry and a voucher for a specialty coffee at George Howell to kick off your day.”

[Godfrey Hotel, 505 Washington St., Boston. prices vary. godfreyhotelboston.com/offers]

THU 3.25

green dream team

Womxn in Cannabis 2021

“In recognition of Women’s History Month and the amazing womxn pioneering the cannabis industry, we’re bringing together a panel of inspiring women founders and CEOs for a candid discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing womxn entering, navigating, and dominating the cannabis industry in 2021. This is a particularly timely discussion given the shrinking percentages of womxn executives and mentors in the cannabis industry.”

[Online via Elevate Northeast. free/12pm. RSVP: universe.com]

TUE 3.30

bittersweet

Perfecting the Italian Aperitivo Moment

“James Beard Award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz of Boston’s Fox & The Knife is teaming up with Martini & Rossi, the leading name in Italian winemaking to bring the favors of Italian summertime stateside for an intimate, virtual night of cooking and cocktails, via Zoom, to showcase the brand’s new contemporary vermouth featuring a blend of citrus and bittersweet orange with crisp white wines: Martini & Rossi Fiero. Travel virtually to the beautiful Tuscan countryside as Chef Karen guides you through how to make a soul satisfying Italian appetizer alongside Martini & Rossi North American Ambassador Fabio Raffaelli, who will share an easy-to-make aperitivo to enjoy throughout the night.”

[Online. Free/5-6pm. RSVP: karenakunowicz.com/martini-rossi]

UPCOMING

distant future

MBCC Bike-A-Thon

“The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) is hosting its first Annual Bike for Prevention Bike-A-Thon! This virtual event will take place locally and nationally from Monday, April 19 to Sunday, April 25, 2021 and will feature honorary guest, Jennifer Hanks, a professional mountain bike athlete who has raced all over the world and is a two-time breast cancer survivor! For those interested who do not have a bike, they are invited to participate either by walking or running any distance of their choosing. Registration pricing for this virtual Bike-A-Thon is: $40 for Individuals, $150 for Families (up to 5 members), and $25 for Students. All proceeds from the event benefit MBCC’s unique mission of breast cancer prevention.”

[More info: mbcc.org/bike]