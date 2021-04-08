DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (4.8 – 4.22)

Black Boston Reimagined, Reggae Sunday, and an Asian Lantern Spectacular!

THU 4.8

cat call

Cats, Dogs, and COVID-19, oh my!

“The Council is a collaborative effort between experts in the animal health community to provide guidance and information around COVID-19 and pets. Get a seat at the table with experts from the COVID-19 Council for Animal Health: Trupanion’s own Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS; Dr. Carrie Jurney, DVM DACVIM, CCFP; Professor J. Scott Weese, DVM, DVSc, DipACVIM; and Professor Michael Lappin, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM). Tune in to learn: What we’ve learned about COVID-19 and pets; The clinical signs of COVID-19 in cats and dogs; What’s different with the new variants; much more.”

[Online. 7pm/free (hosted by insurance company as promo). trupanion.com]

WED 4.14

space savior

Black Boston Reimagined: Our Own(ed) Spaces

“How can we center Black culture, Black experiences, Black joy, and Black ownership in the physical spaces across Boston’s neighborhoods? In our 3rd installment of the Black Boston Reimagined series, we will be bringing together policymakers, real estate developers, cultural curators, and business owners to discuss the role that space plays in creating community, culture, and commerce. Join us as we discuss the local policies, inclusive planning processes, and access to capital we need to take up more of existing spaces and create our own. Featured speakers: Catherine Morris, Founder & Executive Director, Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Fest; Julia Mejia, City Councilor At-Large, Chair of Small Business and Workforce Development; Jacob deBlecourt, Director Of Public Policy, Office of Julia Mejia; Kirk Sykes, Co-Managing Partner, Accordia Partners LLC – Developer, Dorchester Bay City.”

[Online. 6pm/free. RSVP: ourownedspaces.eventbrite.com]

THU 4.15

lighters one up

Asian Lantern Spectacular at RWPZoo

“Journey through a wonderland of illuminated larger-than-life lanterns inspired by our wild world. From dazzling and interactive displays to delicious Asian-inspired cuisine, this enchanting multicultural experience is sure to delight all ages! This zoo-wide, walk-through event will be held Wednesday – Sunday evenings from 5:30 until 10:00 pm with tickets available for purchase online ONLY. The show which is produced by Hanart Culture will feature over 50 spectacular glowing lantern displays, kids interactive lantern area, savory Asian-inspired cuisine and drinks, hand-crafted keepsakes, and more!”

[Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, RI. various prices/ongoing. rwpzoo.org/lantern]

THU 4.15

run for the border

Warwick Food Truck Night

Come experience an array of some of the greatest savory and sweet food trucks. Live Music and Beer and Wine by Trinity Brewhouse. Eat from your favorite local food truck or try something new. Maybe even eat at multiple trucks. Food trucks accept cash, credit, or debit.

[Crowne Plaza, Providence-Warwick Airport, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, RI. 5pm-8pm/free. foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events]

FRI 4.16

string fling

Fromm Players Co-curated by Miranda Cuckson and Anne Shreffler

“The Fromm Players at Harvard present their first concert of 2021, featuring acclaimed contemporary music violinist Miranda Cuckson with pianist Conor Hanick. Co-curated by Cuckson and Harvard Music professor Anne Shreffler, the program includes works by Rebecca Saunders and Natasha Barrett and the world premieres of two works written especially for Cuckson by Dongryul Lee and Jeffrey Mumford. Shreffler and Cuckson are also moderating interviews with Hanick and the four composers. This concert will stream on the Harvard University Department of Music’s YouTube and Vimeo channels for free, with no registration required.”

[Online. 8pm/free. Stream: frommfoundation.fas.harvard.edu/fromm-players-2021]

SAT 4.17

answer machine

Revolutionary Black & Asian Solidarity Against Racism!

“Asian and Black Americans have a shared history of struggle against racism and imperialism that cannot be swept under the rug! Join the Boston and Rhode Island branches of the Party for Socialism & Liberation, the Boston South Asian Coalition, the ANSWER coalition, and other groups as we hold a panel discussion with Black and Asian radicals and revolutionaries focusing on how we can draw on this radical history of internationalist solidarity as we fight together to eradicate racism and imperialism.”

[Online. 1pm/free. Register: tiny.cc/RevSolidarity]

SUN 4.18

we dig dis

Reggae Sunday with Dis-N-Dat Band

“Formed in 1999 by four time Grammy nominated Black Uhuru drummer ‘Rangotan and 6 time steel pan champion Sista D, Dis-N-Dat has a unique sound, setting us apart from all the rest. Dis-N-Dat incorporates Roots Reggae, Dance Hall and R&B in to a sound all our combining the sounds of Jamaica and Trinidad with foundation reggae and the steel pan, moving audiences all over the U.S. for 20 years. We take the reggae to a new level, at the same time rocking the foundation sound that so many are looking for.”

[Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar, 175 Bridge Rd., Salisbury. 2pm/free. Reservations: portsidewaterfront.com]

TUE 4.20

debate night

Boston Wards 4&5 Mayoral Candidate Forum w/ Callie Crossley

“Join us for our 2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Forum. Hosted by the Ward 4 and Ward 5 Democratic Committees, the Zoom event will be moderated by GBH Radio and TV commentator Callie Crossley. The forum will be hosted on Zoom and be open to the public.”

[Online. free/6:30pm. RSVP: tinyurl.com/BosWard4Ward5MayoralForum]

TUE 4.20

high time

Get extremely stoned at home

We miss you too, and also wish that we were all going to be together on this 4/20. But we’re not, and that sucks. Hopefully we’ll all be reunited soon, though it may take some time for people to start passing blunts back and forth. In the meantime, check out this week’s lifestyle section for a list of upcoming rescheduled cannabis events, and burn one in the name of getting the band back together for bong hits and gummies soon.

[Your couch. all day/prices vary]