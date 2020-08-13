DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (8.13 – 8.27)

SAT 8.15

toast master

Brunch on the Couch

If avocado toast wasn’t so hotdamn delicious, then it would still be worth consuming and posting about just to troll your conservative relatives. But since it is the best thing to happen to bread since, well, sliced bread, you’ll want to sign up for this virtual class with Cambridge chef Chris Faison, who will guide home cooks through three wholly unique spins on the enduring avocado treat.

[Online, hosted by Cambridge Public Library. 10am/free. cambridgepl.libcal.com]

SAT 8.15 – SUN 8.16

hot topic

Soldering Boot Camp

You have officially mastered every style of artistic craftwork that doesn’t involve heavy machinery during the pandemic, but now you’re ready for the big guns. In this two-day course, you will learn how to wield a torch and much more, all toward the goal of empowering you “to design and layout your work for maximum workflow and minimize cleanup.”

[Artisan’s Asylum, 10 Tyler St., Somerville. 10am/$65. artisansasylum.com]

THU 8.20

narrows victory

David Wax Museum

When we spoke with David Wax in April, he told us, “After the initial [pandemic] panic … I realized there was a unique opportunity for engaging with our fans through weekly live streaming.” But while we love them online, this week you can also catch him and Suz Slezak of Americana rock troupe David Wax Museum in person at the old Battleship Cove on the South Coast.

[Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St. Fall River. 8pm/$23-$25. narrowscenter.showare.com]

FRI 8.21

zootube

Boston Lights

The Franklin Park Zoo team has designed an outdoor exhibition that appears to be cleverly catered for safe social distancing and is still pretty remarkable. Called Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience, it promises “over 50 magnificent displays of hundreds of beautifully crafted lanterns,” plus a “66-foot-long shark tunnel, dramatic entrance arches, radiant flower gardens, and traditional Asian lantern scenes.” From this week through November.

[Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston. $17.95-$19.95. zoonewengland.org]

WED 8.26 – SUN 9.6

dashboard paradise

The Parking Lot Social

We’re not exactly sure where this is going down yet, but it appears to have been a smash in other cities that this newly fashioned fun park drive-in tour rolled through so far. Promising live bands as well as movies, standup, BINGO, car-a-oke, and a silent disco, it could be the best experience you’ve had between stall lines since the first time you got stoned.

[Location TBD. theparkinglotsocial.com]

SAT 8.29

drive time

Nikki Glaser at Yarmouth Drive-in

It’s already on your must-do list to make it down to Yarmouth to enjoy an outdoor show of some kind from the comfort of your “parking suite” as entertainers crush it on the drive-in’s three enormous screens. There are lots of music acts to choose from all month long, but we’re especially anticipating comic Nikki Glaser, whose outrageous energy and live chops should fill the entire lot with laughs.

[Yarmouth Drive-in, 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, Cape Cod. 8pm/$85-$135. yarmouthdrivein.com]

ONGOING

concierge comedy

Risata at Improv Asylum

No live music! Or comedy! So says the city of Boston. To which Improv Asylum replied, No problem! At the club’s new streetside Risata, you can order (masked) witty improvisers right to your table off the menu—along with dishes and drinks from North End loves like Lucca. Specialty outings include All Shucked Up! Oyster Bar Night.

[Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St., North End, Boston. Thu-Sat. Reservations at improvasylum.com]

ONGOING

di-still pouring

Bully Boy Cocktail Garden

The Bully Boy Distillers operation in Roxbury is in swing, with a recently opened cocktail garden featuring outstanding craft drinks, alcohol-infused popsicles, food trucks, and more. On the theme front, the crew has hosted blowout tiki sessions (with social distancing, of course), with more inventive parties in the coming weeks.

[Bully Boy Distillers, 44 Cedric St., Roxbury, Boston. Wed-Sun. bullyboydistillers.com]

ONGOING

skillosophy

Film School 101

HipStory, a Boston-based “collective of artists & media production professionals,” is well known for its music and video output, including projects by founder Cliff Notez. They’re also extremely community-minded, and are hosting a summer series of “digital classes presented by local experts who will teach hands-on skills”—from bike maintenance, to gardening, to beer science.

[Online. Various dates through September. bit.ly/z3-skillbuild]