DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (8.27 – 9.10)

FRI 8.28

beantime

Meg Muckenhoupt

Everybody knows, or at least should know, to never call this city “Beantown.” But what’s the deal with the beans anyway? Curious souls should check out Brookline Booksmith’s virtual launch for author Meg Muckenhoupt’s The Truth about Baked Beans: An Edible History of New England. Among other treats, you’ll learn how “the recipe for Boston Baked Beans is the result of a conscious effort in the late nineteenth century to create New England foods.”

[Online. 7pm/free. brooklinebooksmith.com]

FRI 8.28 – SAT 8.29

get ready to …

Rumble Takeover Weekend

On Friday, Boston Emissions host and longtime Rumble organizer Anngelle Woods will host her third installment of DJ VJ, complete with “a night of local music videos and commentary—this time featuring videos from Rumble alums and more.” Saturday will include performances from John Powhida, When Particles Collide, Luxury Deathtrap, and others.

[Online. 8pm/free. bit.ly/supportonce]

FRI 8.28 – SUN 8.30

a litter bit

The Amazing Acrocats

You didn’t think that COVID could hold back cats that play drums and rhythm guitar, did ya? You should have known better; these nine-livers are coming to promote animal welfare and wow cat lovers who will sit safely apart from each other. Consider this a reminder to bring along your cute whiskered face mask, even though we’re pretty sure you would have remembered without us.

[Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. various times/$23-$48. events.digboston.com]

SAT 8.29

survival story

Independent Bookstore Day

We’re thrilled that Record Store Day is still happening this year (on this very same day, as it turns out), and also excited that bookstores are proceeding with special events (mostly virtual) and sweet new releases and deals (in-store as well as online, depending on where you shop). Events will unfold differently from store to store, so be sure to check specific sites ahead of time.

[Various locations. indiebookstoreday.com]

SAT 8.29

people’s party

A Rally for Black Culture

Organized by local artists Lance Jackson and Shalika of Our 20’s clothing brand, Power to the People: A Rally for Black Culture aims “to empower Black community by acknowledging the importance of Black-owned businesses and returning power back to the people.” All are welcome to come and support Black-owned food, businesses, and artists, and to safely mingle among biz owners and organizations including Frugal Bookstore and BAMS Fest.

[Town Field and Doherty-Gibson Playground, 1565 Dorchester Ave., Boston. pm/free. withfriends.co/event/4802649/power_to_the_people_a_rally_for_black_culture]

FRI 9.4 – MON 9.7

smores music

Passim Streams: Labor Day campfire. 2020

We know, we’re always talking about Passim’s smorgasbord of streams. And this is a particularly special spread. A 22-year-old tradition, Campfire is the “single-biggest way” the legendary venue “develops new talent.” This year, the fest takes place online over the long holiday weekend, with “four days of musicians taking part in solo and group performances” and “special in-the-round collaborations.” Notably, “half of the acts playing have never played Passim before.”

[Online. Nightly from 5pm-11pm/free. passim.org/campfire]

FRI 9.4 – SAT 10.31

for the people

The Shape of Play

A family-friendly spectacle potentially worth more than just one visit, this installation by artist Sari Carel was commissioned by JArts and curated and produced by Now + There, and promises “an ambient, multi-channel soundscape with a colorful, architectural sculpture” for “people from across the Boston area to come, play, question, and explore the meaning of freedom in this time when personal and communal freedoms are being tested.”

[Boston’s Waterfront Park, Atlantic Ave., Boston. Free. jartsboston.org]

TUE 9.8

bang time

Hand Drumming for Beginners

Even for a lot of people who are still working through the mess, coronavirus has inspired us to do things we have put off for years or even decades. Like learning how to drum. Get those bongos out of the closet and haul ’em over to Allston. Come to think of it, if you don’t want people to come near you, carry it around and bang it everywhere you go.

[Christian A Herter Park, Soldiers Field Road, Allston. 6:30pm/free. facebook.com/TheDrumConnection]

ONGOING

lettuce come along

Taco Time

Bodega Canal is a unique place, a superb taco spot that packs significant coziness from the building’s old bones and past Irish hauntings. They have also been pretty inventive with pandemic offerings, with a comfortable patio and generous delicious cocktails. You’ll want to come for Taco Tuesdays and All You Can Eat Wednesdays, and get this—they’re bringing back late nights on Fridays and Saturdays, with food and drink service through 1am.

[Bodega Canal, 57 Canal St., Boston. Various times and deals. bodegacanal.com]