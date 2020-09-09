DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (9.10 – 9.24)

THU 9.10

poll glancing

Plan Your Vote

With the biggest national election of your lifetime (no matter how old you are) coming up in November, the 501(c)3 Vote.org is launching Plan Your Vote, a “bi-partisan initiative … supported by a national alliance of artists, museums, arts organizations and institutional nonprofits.” On Thursday, the organization will announce an extensive civic engagement and dialogue campaign in conjunction with institutions nationwide including the ICA Boston in Mass (which opens for free on Thursday nights, BTW, for those who secure advanced tickets at icaboston.org/tickets).

[Online. 12pm/free. planyourvote.org]

FRI 9.11

farmers only

Canna-B-I-N-G-0

You’re damn right we are saying you should go to Worcester just to play some B-I-N-G-O. Or for one of Summit Lounge’s paint nights or other events that are finally back up and running. Take it from us, frequent guests that we are—the Summit team doesn’t cut corners, and even prior to COVID-19 ran a safe and responsible operation. As their club activity begins to heat up again, it’s critical to support this cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s cannabis cohort.

[Summit Lounge, 116 Water St, Worcester, MA. 6:30-10:30pm. thesummitprivatelounge.com]

SUN 9.13

granite grub

Fired Up

Your next day trip is a quick trek to Portsmouth for chef David Vargas and Vida Cantina’s cookout fundraiser “celebrating diversity in the restaurant industry.” With four top New England chefs serving their best to benefit their favorite charities, the “COVID compliant” “family style BBQ” features “pitchers of agua fresca and pitchers of El Jimador Tequila margaritas” at every table.

[Vida Cantina, 2456 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH. 3-5pm. Call for ticket and reservation info: 603.501.0648. vidacantinanh.com]

TUE 9.15

extreme makeover

How to Save the World from Climate Change

We’re not saying that this lecture will be cheery, but compared to most of the miserable news bombarding us daily, design pioneer Ron Judkoff, a chief architectural engineer at the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratories, at least has some solutions. His lecture will cover renewable energy technologies, ultra-efficient building techniques, and the displacement of fossil fuels.

[Online via Quincy CAN, the Quincy Climate Action Network. 7pm/free. thomascranelibrary.org]

SAT 9.19

sit the f down

From Where I Sit

You’ve either never heard of the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, or you’ve seen the sign a thousand times and said, Damn, I really need to make it there sometime. Here’s as good a chance as any, with their new exhibition on seating—yes, seating, as in chairs and benches—opening this month. Leave time for a picnic; the grounds are gorgeous.

[Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak St, Brockton. Tues-Sun, 10am-5pm/$12 suggested donation. fullercraft.org]

SAT 9.19

bronx tale

Desus and Mero

Props to Desus & Mero from Showtime and the Bodega Boys podcast for doing multiple virtual events to promote the release of their new book, God Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, including one specifically for New England. Among the issues that might get raised in the discussion about their unique self-help guide: How do I talk to my kids about drugs if I do them, too? How much is too much to spend on sneakers? Is porn really that bad for me?

[Online. 8pm/$36. newmediatouring.com/artist/desus-and-mero]

SAT 9.19

break time

Stackin’ Stylez Freestyle Dance Festival

It’s hard to think of a cooler activity to do remotely than watching some of the country’s best dancers battle it out from their home turfs, but together online at the same time. As one of the region’s premier dance outfits, StiggityStackz Worldwide is a magnet for talent; this year, in order to foster a “culture of reciprocity between high-level street dancers and their communities,” all of the competitors will pop and lock in partnership with and to benefit a nonprofit organization.

[Instagram @stackinstylezofficial. Battles and workshops through 11.1. Virtual Dance Festival on 9.19 from 3-10pm. facebook.com/events/artists-for-humanity]

SAT 9.19 – SUN 9.20

lego my lego

Brick Fest Live!

It’s not enough to live near the Legoland Discovery Center in Assembly Row. Nah, true Lego nuts will make the pilgrimage to this two-day block party extravaganza in Marlborough. Hands-on attractions and activities include a 35-foot track for your custom-built Lego derby cars, life-sized Lego builds, and a head-to-head video gaming arena complete with all the latest Lego titles.

[Royal Plaza Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Rd, Marlborough. 9am-5pm/$24.99-$49.99. facebook.com/brickfestlive]

WED 9.23

stone alone

Nora Valdez Unmoored

Argentinian artist Nora Valdez has designed a space with her sculptures and sketches that is ideal in a less than ideal moment. “Unmoored” features “expressions of both personal and collective anxiety in a time of great upheaval, offering the viewer the opportunity to resonate with themes of change, movement, security and insecurity. With no external tethers, these figures suggest the burden of freedom and the need for internal stability.” Check out awesome photos of the artist’s process online ahead of time.

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Avenue, Boston. Artist reception on 9.26, 4-6pm with artist talk at 5pm; First Friday reception on 10.2, 5:30 – 8:30pm with artist talk at 6pm. Gallery hours Wed-Sun, 11-5pm and by appointment. bostonsculptors.com]