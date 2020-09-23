DIG THIS: OUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN GREATER BOSTON (9.24 – 10.8)

THU 9.24

drawn out

Sketching and Mindfulness

Learn to draw and heal emotionally this fall—online, of course. Students will learn how to use art as a tool for appreciating their surroundings. Erica Beade will lead the workshop and provide feedback to artists in training.

[Online. 9:30-11:30am/$30. thetrustees.org]

FRI 9.25

namaste six feet apart

Yoga in the Gardens

Need to get off Zoom? Take the trip out to these gorgeous gardens and enjoy some self care. In addition to breathing techniques, participants will hopefully have time to clear their minds. No experience is necessary, just bring comfy clothes and a towel or mat. Social distancing should be practiced.

[Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St, North Andover. 9:30-10:30am/$15. thetrustees.org]

SAT 9.26

amateur hour

Improv Workshop

Yeah, you’re totally hilarious. Test your funny skills with a comedic open house. Hosted by ComedySportz, you will learn basic improvisation techniques; perfect for anyone who’s always wanted to try improv, but used the excuse, Maybe if there’s ever a pandemic I’ll give it a try. Consider this low-stakes low-cost program a divine sign.

[Online. 11am-12 pm/free. cszboston.com]

SUN 9.27

paddle and hum

Sunset Kayak Trip

There’s no cure for boredom like paddling alone or with a friend on the Great Marsh. All equipment is provided here, though participants must know how to swim (and be at least 15 years old). Come see the sun, touch the water, and spot some wildlife away from the city. Just don’t feed anything. Bird-watching is encouraged, and you’re not supposed to feed them either.

[Wellington, Revere Beach Pkwy, Medford. 4-6:30pm/$48. ridj-it.com]

MON 9.28

rookie cards

Tarot for Beginners

Are you looking for a new skill to impress your friends and wow (or potentially horrify) a first date? Well, look no further. Here’s your chance to discover the magical art of reading tarot cards and to discuss your fate with others in the group. “Students will learn the rudiments of the four suits, the significance of the numbers, and the interpretation of ‘Major Arcana’ cards.”

[Online. 7:45-9:45pm/$50. ccae.org]

WED 9.30

hands up

American Sign Language Night

In this truly unique experience for a great cause, in acknowledgment of Deaf Awareness Month, the MFA and Deaf, Inc. are hosting the 4th annual ASL night. The program will include tours, spotlight talks, performances, art-making, and other activities in ASL with voice interpretation. Participate, open your mind and arms, and learn about the region’s deaf community and culture.

[Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave, Boston. 4-10pm/free. mfa.org]

FRI 10.2

walk it out

Architecture and Garden Walking Tour

Tired of your own place? That probably means that it’s time to invade someone else’s space, so why not a breathtaking estate, inside and out? Waltham’s mansion is waiting for you to enter—legally, no doubt—in order to learn about this key part of our state’s cultural history and horticultural present.

[Lyman Estate, 185 Lyman St, Waltham. 3-4:30 pm/$15. historicnewengland.org]

SUN 10.4

queen scene

Illusions: The Drag Brunch

Things may be back to normal after all. Here’s a chance to enjoy some live comedy and burlesque by drag queens, some of whom are threatening to break out notable celebrity impersonations ranging from Whitney to Cardi. Plus brunch, drinks, you get the picture. Audience members must be at least 21 and buy tickets in advance, but be careful if you do purchase, since it’s unclear if this is even possible under the current law and limitations.

[Location TBD. 1:30-4 pm/$10-$100. illusionsthedragqueenshow.com]

MON 10.5

save our city

Ed Logue and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age

This is a really awesome opportunity to smarten up by unpacking gentrification, zoning, suburbia, and other important topics that explain the current systems in America’s cities and its residents with author Lizabeth Cohen.

Explore history from the ’50s and ’60s and check out her research and conclusions from the new work. Sponsored by the BPL.

[Online. 6-7:30 pm/free. bpl.org]

THURS 10.8

keep out

Chocolate Picnic Tour

One potential way to ease pandemic stress (Why didn’t you think of this before?) is to eat a fuckton of chocolate. On this occasion, you can also learn about the history of the Greenway while tasting delicious handmade treats. Fantastic for a date, or foodies, or … do we really have to sell this? Just be sure to bring a mask and come in packs of eight or less. The tour lasts an hour.

[Greenway/Waterfront, Atlantic Ave, Boston. 3:30-6 pm/$25. cocoabeantown.com]