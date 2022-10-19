Dig This: Owloween Weekend At Night Shift

Pumpkin Piescraper, a drag lunch, and a doggy costume contest

When your mascot is a cool but scary owl, you’d better “celebrate Halloween with Owloween Weekend festivities” as Night Shift Brewing is doing at the end of this month.

To help “get into the spirit of spooky season,” their lineup will include new releases like Pumpkin Piescraper (pumpkin ale with vanilla, spiced, maple syrup), Phone Home (peanut butter porter inspired by NSB’s favorite extra terrestrial), and Tropic Weisse (sour ale with mango, passion fruit and lime).

Owloween Weekend goes down at their taproom on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, when “Night Shift Brewing’s token Josephine the Owl is stoked to celebrate her favorite holiday, Halloween.” Their pledge: “It’s time to get spooky at the Everett Taproom all weekend long.” (There’s also a Halloween Drag Lunch at their Lovejoy Wharf location on the same day.)

Said spooky fun will include “live music from Cosmic Rush, food from North American Catering Co. and a costume competition.” And of course, “all guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress.” “First place gets a cash prize.”

Then on Sunday, Oct. 30, “the family and dog friendly festivities kick off with the Owloween Dog Contest.” “Adults can enjoy their beers, kids can get their face painted, and dogs can enter the dog costume contest.” Also “enjoy food from Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, balloon animals, and get a portrait of your dog painted by Zoeby’s Custom Creations.”