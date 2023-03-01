DIG THIS: PILE, CONSTANT SMILES, ADRIAN BELEW/JERRY HARRISON AND QUASI

FRI 03.03

Pile @ Arts at the Armory

Straddling that line between noise rock and indie rock, local heroes Pile celebrate the release of their new record All Fiction this Friday; it’s sold out but I’m assuming you know the right people and the right channels not to let that deter you.

Arts at the Armory. 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 7:00 pm/All Ages/$20. Tickets are sold out

SAT 03.04

Constant Smiles, Crescent Ridge and Retrograde 88 @ The Lily Pad

Constant Smiles make writing a near-perfect pop song look as easy as tying your shoe. In a weary world of worn-out trap beats or ersatz campfire singalongs with goddamn ukuleles, they haven’t abandoned the craft of creating a really tight song with a memorable hook (check 2021’s “Run To Stay” and find out for yourself) and their newest record Kenneth Anger continues that streak for Ben Jones and his associates. Fans of labels like Flying Nun, ’80s Rough Trade and Slumberland will find plenty to like about Constant Smiles.

1353 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA. 7:00 pm/ $12. Tickets on sale now

FRI 03.10

Adrian Belew + Jerry Harrison @ House of Blues

There are a few reunions that you know are just never gonna happen. The Smiths, Uncle Tupelo, and Talking Heads would top most lists that meet in that quadrant of most desired/least likely. For Heads fans though, this is a pretty sweet consolation prize as Belew and Harrison team up for material off Remain In Light, a pivotal record in a highly stacked discography. This project got Harrison on stage for the first time since 1996, so don’t miss out!

House of Blues. 15 Landsdowne St, Boston, MA. 7:00 pm/All Ages/$32+. Tickets on sale now

TUE 03.14

Quasi @ The Sinclair

As far as PacNW indie rock royalty goes, Quasi hits that target with nothing showing outside the bullseye target line. Keyboardist Sam Coomes is fresh off his tour with Jon Spencer to reunite with Janet Weiss, who famously drummed with Sleater-Kinney and Stephen Malkmus’ Jicks and now they are hitting the road in support of their tenth record, Breaking the Balls of History. Get there early enough to catch Bat Fangs, who are just one degree of separation from Quasi (Betsy Wright played bass in Ex Hex with Mary Timony, who was part of Wild Flag, featuring Weiss and Carrie Brownstein).

The Sinclair. 52 Church St, Cambridge, MA 7:00 pm/All Ages/$20. Tickets on sale now