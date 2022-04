In addition to being a critic’s pick by the New York Times, New York Magazine and Time Out London, the show has had multiple successful runs in Boston in 2013 and 2017, and it will now return to delight audiences in Boston once again. Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived’s story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!