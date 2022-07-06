Dig This: Premiere Screening Of “The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home”

“Filmed locally with numerous scenes at Fuller Craft Museum, the documentary showcases the entire process of converting a 17-foot moving truck into a 98-square foot tiny house.”

Considering moving into a truck? It could be a fantastic sustainable experience.

Nevertheless, we suggest you check out this local film first …

Fuller Craft Museum will host the premiere screening of the documentary, “The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home”, on Thursday, July 14th. “The Box Truck Film: Building a Reuseful Home” is the latest project from filmmaker and reuse expert Alex Eaves and former HGTV host and designer Derek “Deek” Diedricksen.

Together with director Jason Kimball, the documentary focuses on the transformation of a box truck into a mobile reuse education center and full-time living space. The majority of the documentary was filmed locally and includes numerous scenes at Fuller Craft Museum.

Tickets to the premiere screening, including a Q&A session with the filmmakers, can be purchased at stayvocal.com/products/ti20220714

thereuselife.com/theboxtruckfilm