Dig This: Reggae Boat Cruise On Boston Harbor

Join us on Boston Harbor aboard the M/V Music City Queen on Sunday, July 10th, 2022 for the event of the Summer. The Music City Queen is an ornamental sternwheeler named after the city that sits along the banks of the Cumberland River (Nashville).

The boat will board at 2:00pm and leave the Rowes Wharf dock for a 3-hour tour around Boston Harbor with reggae music, dancing and the summer ocean breeze.

Attendees can expect not one, but two fantastic reggae bands from New England, raffles, giveaways, voter registration from Headcount and more. There will be a full cash bar on board with light snacks and beverages.

Participating bands:

Over the Bridge (OTB) is a Reggae-Rock infused good time jam band with strong hip-hop influences raised by that dirty water on the North Shore of Massachusetts (Gloucester). The boys of OTB individually have been making music for over a decade, and together their different influences combine to create a style that is refreshingly original. A modern adaptation of reggae, beach rock, and hip-hop with lyrics that speak tales of the struggle of real life and love.

Their highly anticipated self titled debut album released in early 2022 at #1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts. Following 2021 release singles one by one topping the iTunes Reggae charts with their last four straight – #5 Dreamin’, #7 Right Back, and #8 Apple Tree #6 Balance. With the album out and live music back in full swing, expect to see new shows across the US, as well as new music projects in the near future.

The Reflexions are a Burlington, VT based Reggae/Funk band blending world music grooves with conscious lyrics focused on love, equality and justice. The band features a deep groove-based foundation of drums, percussion and bass that are complimented by beautiful textures and hard hitting melodies provided by keys, guitar and a powerhouse horn section. The Reflexions bring a big energy to every stage they play and will have you on your feet dancing from the first note to the last drum hit!

Tickets at ticketweb.com