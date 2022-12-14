Dig This: Salem’s Frozen Fire Festival 

“Patrons will stay warm with glowing heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and complimentary cozy fleece blankets”

With a name like Frozen Fire Festival, we figured this was something worth paying attention to. And you know how much we love going to Salem.

The weeklong New Year’s Festival is the city’s “new centerpiece for winter entertainment, seasonal shopping, dining, and drinks in the heart of downtown Salem.” From Dec. 26 through New Year’s Day, guests “will enjoy daily programming and entertainment, including live ice sculpture carvings, fire performers, live music, rotating pop-up retail and fire installations.”

“I’m so excited to welcome this fantastic event to Salem and especially to Charlotte Forten Park,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “The family-friendly Salem Frozen Fire Festival will have something for everyone, bringing the community together in Salem’s newest park in the heart of our bustling downtown. I encourage everyone to come down, try your hand at curling, warm up by the fire with some hot chocolate, and get ready to ring in the new year.”

More from the organizers below:

Patrons will stay warm with glowing heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and complimentary cozy fleece blankets while enjoying a myriad of warm and hot beverages. Salem’s Frozen Fire Festival welcomes guests to enjoy multiple hospitality outlets including both the S’mores and Hot Chocolate Garden as well as The Polar Bar, featuring a curated collection of local and international brews alongside a robust wine and selection.

Salem’s Frozen Fire Festival will also be introducing two Olympic-sized curling rinks to add to the outdoor, all-ages fun this winter. Festival specials and VIP packages are available now here. Private heated igloos are available on a first come first served basis or with the purchase of a VIP package.

Salem’s Frozen Fire Festival is for all ages, is admission free, and open to all.

“We are honored to work with the City of Salem, Mayor Driscoll and her team to bring this vision to life,” Chris Sinclair, president of Anthem, which is helping organize the festival, said in a statement. “This festival epitomizes everything that is great about Salem. It brings together artisan vendors, food and beverage, interactive activities and spectator performances in a beautiful park space along the waterfront.”