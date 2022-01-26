DIG THIS: SAM ADAMS TO CELEBRATE ITS 2-YEAR TAPROOM ANNIVERSARY

FRI 1.28 – SAT 1.29

tot provoking

2 Year Taproom Anniversary Party!

From the team over at Sam Adams:

The Downtown Sam Adams Taproom is turning two! Can you believe it?! Because we can’t!

We’ll be pulling out all the stops and releasing three innovation brews: Paloma Cocktail Brew as part of our Speakeasy Series; Inducting our new House Beer of 2022, The House Blend, featuring Atomic Roasters Space Cadet cold brew beans, to our draft list; Re-releasing Old Man Yells At Cloudy IPA, our fastest selling innovation brew of 2021!

Our kitchen will be featuring a Tater Tot-Palooza including Pizza Tots, Tatchos, Tot Poutine & Cheesy Tots all weekend long. Acoustic Sounds will be provided by the folks at Breaking Sound – lineup to come.

[Sam Adams Boston Taproom, 60 State St, Boston. 8pm/free/21+. samadamsbostontaproom.com]