Dig This: Scout Film Festival @ New England Aquarium

“Event features keynote speakers including actor Ethan Hawke, filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, and National Geographic’s Whitney Johnson”

The New England Aquarium would already be one of our favorite destinations downtown if they only had beautiful fish to look at. But the fact that they also host major community events and film screenings makes the place that much more inviting. And interesting.

The Scout Film Festival covers all of those bases—from family programming, to the movie experience. As they put it, “Central to the Aquarium’s mission is its work to inspire others to act on behalf of the ocean. This partnership is a unique opportunity for youth and audiences worldwide to expand their ways of thinking through film, visual storytelling, immersive experiences, education, and innovation.”

For three days starting on Oct. 28, their work in this realm will coalesce via the sixth annual Scout Film Festival, which “supports, empowers, and connects emerging filmmakers and visual storytellers worldwide aged 24 and under working in short film, photography, and innovation.” Furthermore, “the event offers screenings, keynote speakers, and educational programming with leading industry professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs on topics ranging from environmental justice to mental health.”

“Nurturing the next generation of ocean advocates is a key priority,” New England Aquarium CEO and President Vikki Spruill said in a media statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Scout Film Festival to celebrate and encourage young storytellers to help protect our blue planet.”

Programming features “a showcase of this year’s best emerging short films,” “a catalog of talks and workshops, and speakers including Whitney C. Johnson, director of visuals and immersive experiences at National Geographic, and Ryan and Ethan Hawke, who will “join theatre-goers via Zoom to present an open conversation about the commonalities and differences working in diverse media, the importance and nuance of collaboration, and their insights on how to follow your heart.

“We at Scout are honored to partner with the New England Aquarium in an effort to celebrate the power of visual storytelling, explore new ways of thinking and present authentic experiences that transcend the parameters of a screen,” Scout Film Festival Founder Anna Colavito and Co-Founder Adriana Teresa Letorney said.