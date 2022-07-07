Dig This: Somerville ArtBeat 2022

“Whether it’s dancers leaping upwards, singers hitting high notes, a sculptor crafting a lofty installation, or a community group calling for social change and a rising up—we can’t wait to see your interpretations”

ArtBeat is always an incredible event, and this year’s return to true form promises to be yet another grand spectacle.

We’re not just saying that because DigBoston will be on the scene along with our friends from the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism and its Somerville News Garden crew, but also because of the truly awesome lineup.

More from the Somerville Arts Council announcement below …

Get ready for ArtBeat 2022! In addition to approximately 100 craft, community, and food vendors on the street, we’ll have two stages of music and a dance showcase at the Somerville Theater. Check out our line up below.

The Somerville Arts Council’s annual multicultural arts festival showcases the City’s diverse and vibrant arts communities and attracts ten thousand visitors to Davis Square. Presented by the Somerville Arts Council (SAC) and Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, ArtBeat has reached its 36th year and features an eclectic mix of music, dance, theater, food, performance, and interactive activities.

This year’s ArtBeat theme: Rise. Things are looking up, lifting—rising. At this year’s ArtBeat Festival we invite artists of all kinds and community members to interpret the “rise” theme in myriad ways. Literally, let’s think about what’s above us—the sky, stars, trees, cranes, birds, and buildings. And figuratively, how might “rise” resonate? What’s beyond us, what’s within reach? What trends and stats are rising in Somerville? How might we rise to further our dreams and goals, and rise up to fight inequality? Whether it’s dancers leaping upwards, singers hitting high notes, a sculptor crafting a lofty installation, or a community group calling for social change and a rising up—we can’t wait to see your interpretations of this theme. It’s time to RISE Somerville!

Check out the full schedule at somervilleartscouncil.org/artbeat/2022