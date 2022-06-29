Dig This: Springdale Teams With Over the Charles For Music Series

“This particular beer and label design was inspired by the song ‘Heartbreaker’ by Toronto-based electronic music duo MSTRKRFT”

We love beer.

Especially great beer, like the potions that come out of Springdale Beer Co in Framingham.

And we also love rooftops. As well as music. So you can imagine how excited we are about this news. More from the team at Over the Charles at DoubleTree Suites below …

Over the Charles Boston Rooftop Bar in partnership with Springdale Beer Co, is pleased to announce a live summer acoustic series – OTC Sunset Sounds. For eight weeks starting June 30 through August 25 (no show on July 28th), local Berklee College of Music graduate – Zubin Thomas – will perform on the rooftop from 8:00 pm until 10:00 pm with no cover required. This talented multi-instrumentalist will help usher in the sunset with an indie-folk style that is both airy and gritty, setting the mood for a chill and relaxing evening under the stars. Sample his latest album here.

Pairing perfectly with your musical experience is a Springdale’s Rainbows and Butterflies 9% Hazy Double IPA brewed with Motueka and Nelson hops. Rainbows and Butterflies is part of a rotating Hazy IPA series that includes one-off beers inspired by songs picked by their staff. This particular beer and label design was inspired by the song “Heartbreaker” by Toronto-based electronic music duo MSTRKRFT. You can listen to the full playlist here.

