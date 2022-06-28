Dig This: Summer Guest Chef Popup Series @ Shore Leave

“Katie will be serving Korean Dosirak dinners, a Korean tradition similar to Japanese Bento boxes”

Shore Leave in the South End is always fun, a perfect place to get loose with drinking buddies while sampling new inventive bites and cocktails. But as much as we love pulling up to their slab with no particular plan, their popups also seem quite promising. More from their team below about upcoming guest chefs …

At Shore Leave, a neighborhood tropical bar and restaurant in Boston’s South End, Chefs Colin Lynch and Veo Robert are thrilled to welcome in their friends for their Summer Guest Chef Popup Series. Each month they’ll feature a Guest Chef that will offer their own a la carte dishes alongside Shore Leave’s casual sushi menu for one night only.​​​​​​

On Wednesday, June 29th, Chef Katie Cheung will be kicking off the series. As a former chef at Cloud & Spirits in Cambridge, Katie has developed her skills and worked at several restaurants throughout Boston, including Menton, Oishii and Kamakura.​​​​​​​ ​Katie will be serving Korean Dosirak dinners, a Korean tradition similar to Japanese Bento boxes full of rice and cooked Korean meats.

Upcoming Guest Chef Popups include:

-July 27th: Guest Chef Ashley Lujares former chef of the iconic Myers & Chang and is planning a Filipino dinner pop up.

-August 24th: Guest Chef Seizi Imura, Cafe Sushi

shoreleaveboston.com