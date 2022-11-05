DIG THIS: SUNBURNED, MERCYFUL FATE, THE SMILE

SAT 11.12

Sunburned Hand of the Man, Matt Lajoie and Dyr Faser and @ The Lilypad

Kris Thompson has been a tireless veteran of the local psychedelic rock scene for decades now, with inspiring bass, synths and theremin work featured most prominently with Abunai!, Prefab Messiahs, Bobb Trimble and others. He’s decided to round up some like-minded space voyagers and throw a collective party next weekend, with Pioneer Valley psychonauts Sunburned Hand of the Man joined by a solo set from Matt Lajoie (Herbcraft) and Boston’s own Dyr Faser starting it off. Wipe that third eye clean and prepare for a journey!

1353 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA. 10:00 pm/ $10. Tickets on sale now

SUN 11.13

Mercyful Fate, Kreator and Midnight @ MGM Music Hall

Reunion tours seem to be a fact of the modern day economics musicians face, but occasionally one will surface that makes you notice. Kim Petersen has toured as King Diamond fairly routinely but it’s been a long drought since Mercyful Fate played town and every nearby pane of glass braced itself against the onslaught of King Diamond’s relentless falsetto. I can report that the US kickoff show at Psycho Las Vegas was full of eye-popping kvlt visuals and to sweeten the deal, Germany thrash vets Kreator and relative upstarts Midnight bring their hooded and booted full leather attack.

MGM Music Hall. 2 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 7:00 pm/All Ages/$46.50 and up. Tickets on sale now

WED 11.16

The Smile @ Roadrunner

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have roped in Tom Skinner to form The Smile, a string- and horn-laden swirl that’s got Yorke’s electronic fingerprints all over it. Fresh off a successful European tour, Boston is the second show of the US tour so don’t miss this chance to see Yorke and Greenwood in a relatively intimate setting.

Roadrunner. 89 Guest St, Boston, MA. 7:00 pm/All Ages/$89+ Tickets on sale now