Dig This: Tea & Tranquility At Armenian Heritage Park On the Greenway

“The water of the Reflecting Pool washes over its side and re-emerges as a single jet of water at the Labyrinth’s center, representing hope and rebirth”

TheArmenian Heritage Foundation wants you to check out their incredible park, and they’re bringing tea and cookies. Join them today (Weds, July 6 @ 4pm) at their gorgeous spot before you go out binge-drinking tonight …

Join us for tea and tranquility

Get together. Meet and greet.

Walk the labyrinth.

Marvel at the abstract sculpture.

Tie a ribbon with a wish on the wishing tree.

Enjoy ice tea and luscious cookies.

The Abstract Sculpture is dedicated to lives lost in the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923 and all genocides that have followed.

The Labyrinth, a circular winding path paved in grass and inlaid stone, celebrates life’s journey.

Art, Service, Science and Commerce are etched around the Labyrinth’s circle in tribute to contributions made to American life and culture.

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is a gift from Armenian-Americans to the City of Boston and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

ArmenianHeritagePark.org