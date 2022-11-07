Dig This: The Art Of the Brick Returning To Boston

“The Exhibition Features Incredible Works of Art Made from Nearly 1 Million LEGO Bricks by Contemporary Artist Nathan Sawaya”

For Lego enthusiasts, this one is a big deal.

And perhaps it should be for everyone else too.

The Art of the Brick, an exhibition “featuring intriguing works of art by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya,” “is set to return to Boston following sold-out crowds in Faneuil Hall in 2014, this time taking residency in Boston on Newbury Street on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 through Sunday, April 23, 2023.”

The “critically acclaimed collection experienced a sold-out run of more than 80,000 visitors in Boston in 2014,” “and now a new show twice the size will make its East Coast Premiere this month on Newbury Street.” The new exhibition “will feature over 90 works of art,”

and “features original pieces as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces made exclusively from Lego bricks like Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Van Gogh’s Starry Night and as well as a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of Lego brick infused photography that Sawaya produced in collaboration with award-winning photographer Dean West.”

The spectacle will also feature “Yellow, a sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity,” plus “a 20-foot-long T-Rex dinosaur skeleton made out of bricks and come face-to-face with a giant Lego skull.

“This bespoke Boston art installation explores some new themes I’m excited to showcase, as well as highlighting some old favorites,” Sawaya said in a media release. “New England has always welcomed the Art of the Brick warmly and we are thrilled to be returning after almost a decade.”