Dig This: The Boston Sci-Fi Film Fest Starts This Week

“Using Asimov’s Caves of Steel, and with his blessings, they created a VHS mystery home game. We discovered the game, updated it and will play it.”

Greater Boston is lucky to have the longest running genre fest in the country in the Boston SciFi Film Festival, and this year’s lineup for the 48th fest is particularly outstanding.

Wednesday’s kickoff is their Time Travelers’ Ball at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville, a cosplay event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who!

On Thursday, there’s an opportunity to experience Asimov’s ROBOTS, an “experiential game” largely unseen and unplayed—until now. More from the Boston Sci-Fi team below …

Back in 1988, some smart folks decided to make a film that was a riff on the old board game CLUE. Using Isaac Asimov’s Caves of Steel, and with his blessings, they created a VHS mystery home game. We discovered the game, updated it and will play it on Thursday Feb 16, 7pm in the Somerville Theatre. Host Perry Persoff (UMB jock & Boston SciFi Team Member) will be the host. 12 teams will compete for prizes and fun. Join the community and experience Asimov’s ROBOTS. Bring some friends and find the bad guy, or is it a robot gone off the reservation?

And then of course there are the films themselves, culminating with this year’s 24 Hour Marathon from Feb. 19 to 20.

“The Boston SciFi Film Festival concludes in epic fashion, with a cinematic overload. It’s a 24 hour celluloid extravaganza of the great, the good, the not-so-great and the downright laughable science fiction films all unspooled in our main theatre.”