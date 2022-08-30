Dig This: The East Boston Music Festival: “Sonidos de la Gente”

Presented by Zumix and state Sen. Lydia Edwards

We cannot stress enough that it is not going to be warm forever. We’re going to wake up one day soon and people will be fighting over shoveled-out parking spots. It’s right around the corner.

But before any of that happens, we still have some time. And some great events, including free ones like the East Boston Latin Music Festival. This party will take place on Sat., Sept. 10 at Bremen Street Park in East Boston.

“The festival will consist of two stages, one presenting local live music acts and one presenting local dance ensembles,” according to organizers. Among those putting this together is Zumix, the beloved Eastie music nonprofit that itself has nurtured more than a few excellent acts across multiple genres. For this fest, dubbed “Sonidos de la Gente” in Spanish, “bands will include Zayra Pola, Sonn de mi Tierra, Veronica Robles’ Mariachi Band, and Marcus Santos’ Grooversity. Dancers will include Salsa y Control, Samba Viva, and more.”

“This event is meant to be a joyous coming together of community after a challenging and isolating few years,” according to organizers. “This is a family-friendly event happening adjacent to a playground, splash pad and the MBTA Airport Station on the Blue Line. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.”

More info at zumix.org