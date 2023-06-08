Dig This: The First-Ever Beantown Beanfest

Featuring “vendors and activities all related to beans, which are a common denominator across cultures and cuisines.”

Hold it right there. Before you go saying that people who actually live in Boston don’t actually call this place “Beantown,” we’re going to offer some food for thought. Starting with the fact that countless Hub rappers call it “the Bean,” not to mention the annual Beanpot hockey tournament.

There’s also some history there, as well as a future now with the coming of Beantown Beanfest, which will be held on June 24 on the Rose Kennedy Greenway and “will feature vendors and activities all related to beans, which are a common denominator across cultures and cuisines.”

The event is to support the Equalizer Institute, a social economic justice initiative of the New England Legal Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that will provide free legal assistance for underrepresented entrepreneurs throughout New England including new Americans, women, veterans, students, and those from diverse backgrounds who face barriers to starting up their companies due to lack of resources.

“Our small businesses lay the groundwork for our economy and communities here in Boston,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “The Equalizer Institute will wrap around small business owners with accessible legal aid as they gain their initial footing. … I am grateful to the New England Legal Foundation for providing this opportunity to uplift small businesses while celebrating our City’s namesake.”

Organizers say the festival “will feature vendors from across the region representing different ethnic cuisines and products that use beans, music, entertainment, bean-themed crafts, games and activities for all ages.”

“The inaugural Beantown Beanfest will lift up the small business community, draw attention and support to the Equalizer Institute and provide Boston residents and visitors with a fun, festive day on the Rose Kennedy Greenway,” Beantown Beanfest Executive Director Christina Knowles said. “After years of the pandemic impacting residents, visitors and businesses alike, we are thrilled to provide a day for the city to come together and enjoy food, activities and music at a free event open to everyone.”

Knowles added, “We also hope that the underlying purpose of the event, to support the Equalizer Institute and future entrepreneurs, will resonate with participants who want to support its mission.”

Beantown Beanfest is also teaming up with The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) as its charitable partner. “At the event, non-perishable food items will be collected and donated to GBFB, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country.”

“We are so appreciative that the New England Legal Foundation has chosen GBFB as a charitable partner for the first ever Beantown Beanfest,” GBFB Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Schondek said. “This support is coming at just the right time as COVID era SNAP benefits are coming to an end and inflation continues to drive up food prices which are both resulting in even more families looking for food assistance from our network of food pantries in the months ahead.”