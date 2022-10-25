Dig This: The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle

Something special for your extensive Tchaikovsky-inspired winter itinerary

Tired of the same old Nutcracker?

Neither are we, and you can bet we will be checking in with Boston Ballet’s production of the classic running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 this year.

Nevertheless, we also have time for newfangled formats, from the Urban Nutcracker at the Shubert Theatre from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, to Immersive Nutcracker, a “30-minute immersive experience” with more than “500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale.”

This one comes from Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Frida Kahlo and Monet & The Impressionists, among other shows, and opens at Lighthouse ArtSpace in the South End on Nov. 19.

More from their creative team below:

Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday-themed dreamscape.

Five fantasy-filled worlds await audiences in The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, lovingly designed by Storywall Entertainment’s creative and technical teams. World-renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform expert choreography amid the brilliant animations; with young Canadian talents Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan playing young Marie and her brother Fritz – all surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor.

“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky said in a media statement. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”