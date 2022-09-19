Dig This: The Return Of Boston Public Market’s Harvest Party

“Dinner and bites from the vendors, craft libations featuring local spirits, live music and dancing, a silent auction, and raffles”

As Dig readers and concerned residents, we’re sure you realize that we can’t have things as cool as the Boston Public Market (or journalism, for that matter) without constantly supporting such efforts outside of our usual schedule.

It’s for this reason that the Boston Public Market Association (BPMA), the non-profit organization that operates the Boston Public Market, hosts an annual “evening in celebration of the Market’s mission and an opportunity to look towards the future of the Market,” with “proceeds from the event benefiting the Market’s Community Engagement Fund, which advances the nonprofit’s mission to cultivate a diverse community around food.”

Their fifth such celebration, which will take place at the market on Wednesday, Oct. 12, will be an “evening designed to showcase the best of New England from Market’s food entrepreneurs and artisans,” with a “celebration of the harvest season” including “dinner and bites from the Market vendors, craft libations featuring local spirits, live music and dancing, a silent auction, and raffles, and photos with the Market’s annual giant PumpKing and PumpQueen – weighing a combined 1,755 pounds in 2021!”

“Our Harvest Party is one of the biggest highlights of the year at the Market,” BPM CEO Cheryl Cronin said in a media release. “The continued challenges of the pandemic and its effects proved to us one thing: our community — of vendors, partners, and visitors alike — is resilient, supportive, and dedicated to ensure that the Market remains a thrilling, vibrant place of education, connection, and growth. The Harvest Party is an evening dedicated to the celebration of that community, and to remind our friends and neighbors that we are a mission-driven organization supporting New England farmers, fishers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.”

More from BPMA below …

The Boston Public Market Association is a “Market on a Mission” to nurture local entrepreneurs, educate visitors on the importance of a resilient and equitable food system, celebrate the bounty of all of New England, and cultivate a diverse community around food. Proceeds from the event enable the non-profit to provide opportunities such as: Subsidizing rent in vendor stalls, allowing greater access to a prime retail location downtown, especially for diverse community members who face greater barriers of entry into the neighborhood [and] contributing to BPMA’s Community Engagement Fund, which allows the Market to develop educational experiences and programming within the Market’s four walls and throughout the local community.

This year, for the first time ever, the Harvest Party will expand on to the Boston Public Market Patio to include our Entrepreneurship Tent, powered by Citizens. Located adjacent to The Rose Kennedy Greenway, the Entrepreneurship Tent will highlight the Boston Public Market and Citizens dedication to supporting and developing the success of local entrepreneurs through their newly launched Boston Public Market Entrepreneurship Forum and Incubator Program, powered by Citizens.

The 2022 Harvest Party occurs in two parts: guests at our Harvest Dinner begin the evening in the Entrepreneurship Tent across from The Rose Kennedy Greenway with an intimate buffet dinner showcasing innovative food from Market vendors alongside local libations. The evening will feature a unique opportunity to hear from the commendable small business owners participating in the newly launched Entrepreneurship Forum, powered by Citizens. Tickets for the Harvest Dinner are $500, and include access to the Market Party.

Immediately following the Harvest Dinner, the Market Party kicks off. This main event features bites from the Market’s food entrepreneurs, craft beer and creative cocktails from our newly opened The Pine Bar, live music and dancing, Silent Auction prizes, raffles, and photos with BPM’s annual giant “PumpKing”. Tickets to the Market Party are offered at two levels: $50 for one hour of open bar and $150 for open bar for the entire evening and access to our Entrepreneurship Tent powered by Citizens.

More info here

Tickets on Eventbrite