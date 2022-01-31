DIG THIS: THIS IS HOW WE BREW IT AT NIGHT SHIFT

TUE 2.1

beer works

This is How We Brew It

Yeah, yeah, we know that you know that we love Night Shift. We’ve paid our friends there many visits over the years, and even had a chance not too long ago to check out the facilities behind their taproom in Everett. Video below for that one …

And now it’s your chance to get back there and see how the magic happens. From the team at Night Shift:

Have you ever wondered how your favorite beer is brewed?

Our new “This is How we Brew It” series is coming to Boston and will answer all your brew-related questions!

Tickets are $10 and include the educational tour and a tasting. We can’t wait to see you there as we learn ‘how we brew it!’

[Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Hwy, Everett. 6pm/21+. nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/everett]