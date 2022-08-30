Dig This: Time For Turkey Legs, Cosplay, and Renaissance Fire-Eaters

That’s right folks, King Richard’s Faire opens this weekend

Here at the Dig we have long and loving ties with King Richard’s Faire that go back hundreds of years. Which is pretty amazing if not pure magic considering that their 41st season starts on Sept. 3 and runs through Oct. 23.

This year, the Faire’s 80-acre wooded site in Carver will include “eight stages featuring hundreds of local and national performers along with exciting rides and games,” along with a chance to be “dazzled by acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, fire-eaters, minstrels, dancers and puppeteers, as well as brave knights battling three times daily on the joust field, and bawdy beggars competing in mud.

Furthermore, “Frolicking faeries [their spelling, though we dig it] can be seen dancing through the forest, where wee ones can ride a pony or unicorn and watch royal dogs perform tricks.” While “Throughout King Richard’s Faire, happy villagers help attendees escape into a fantastical, whimsical world of interactive theater unlike any other theatrical attraction.”

And new for 2022 …

This season, the festival is bigger and better than ever with the addition of new entertainers, artisans, and original Broadway-style musical comedy for all ages. New entertainers include Sir Danny Drake, juggling fire and blade; the iconic El Zappo, real-life father to long-time performer and recent America’s Got Talent performer Jacques Ze Whippeur; Pict Pipers (pipe & drums); and a succession of fabulous dog acts Magical Poodles (9/3-25) and Muttsville Comix (10/1-23), and Braveheart Beasts, an amazing horse show (9/24-25, 10/25-26). South Shore cast member Sebastian Espinosa joins the musical scenario cast, and fan favorite Ryan Hanley returns in a new comedic role as Town Crier.

The Faire also welcomes new skilled craftsmen and artisans to its lineup of nearly 100 shops: Vignette Graphica artwork, Dragon’s Den candles, Hex Pottery, Skapa Leather, Sudsy Sow Soap Shoppe, Sara Breslin Illustration and Portraiture, Ember Craft Creations, Whistle n’ Learn clay flutes and dancing wings, Fire and Brimstone Pottery, Winged Motivation fantasy leather, and Armor Smith weaponry. Whether new to the Faire or long-time favorites, King Richard’s Faire is brimming with one-of-a-kind treasures. Enjoy original paintings and prints, handmade jewelry, period clothing and leather accessories, armor and weaponry, woodwork, glass and crystal creations and much more. Fantasy lovers will enjoy elf ears, horns and fairy wings, floral hair garlands and fantastical facepainters. Lovers of old-world craftsmanship will enjoy the Faire’s blacksmiths, potters, candlemakers, and apothecaries as well as intuitive fortune tellers.

Plus all the “epicurean pleasures suited for the whole royal family” you’re used to, “from giant spit-roasted turkey legs, ringlets of fryes, boules of chowder or stew,” and “onion blossoms” to “dragon wings, and many more delicious delicacies.” All to be washed down with much “champagne, specialty cocktails, wine, hard cider, mead, or brew.”

Indeed, they said mead.



235 Main Street, Carver MA 02330

Info at kingrichardsfaire.net

Tickets at Eventbrite