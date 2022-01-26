DIG THIS: TOMMY WISEAU’S “THE ROOM” AT COOLIDGE CORNER THEATRE

FRI 1.28
none the wiseau
The Room
From the crew at the Coolidge:
Tommy Wiseau wrote, directed, and starred in this so-bad-it’s-good “classic,” the definitive bad movie.
Midnite crowds have flocked to attend this show due to its “so amazingly bad it’s [spooning] great” charms. In recent years, some of Hollywood’s most talented have counted themselves being in the cult of The Room. Paul Rudd, David Cross, and Jonah Hill catch the film whenever they can.
The Room‘s director, producer and leading man is the mysterious Tommy Wiseau. In the film, Tommy portrays Johnny, a man who becomes involved in a love triangle when the woman he loves begins sleeping with another man. Johnny is also the mentor of a drug dealing man child, a dog aficionado and possesses an alarmingly unnerving giggle.
Kept as an LA secret for half of a decade, The Room has now found its way to the east coast and we here at the Coolidge are bewildered to still be presenting it in all its… uh… publishable words escape us.
Some more totally insane background on The Room here.
[Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St, Brookline. 11:59pm/$15. coolidge.org/films/room-0]