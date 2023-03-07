Dig This: Trans And Nonbinary Artists At The Rockwell On Trans Day Of Visibility

“Show hosted by ONCE and Evan Greer will benefit Harbor Camps, a summer camp for trans and gender nonconforming kids”

We learned today that trans and nonbinary musicians, drag performers, and poets will take over the Rockwell Theater in Davis Square on March 31 for a “Visibility is Not Enough” benefit show on this year’s Trans Day of Visibility. Details from the organizers include:

The cabaret, organized by ONCE and Evan Greer, will raise money for Harbor Camps , a summer camp for trans and gender nonconforming kids, to help the camp purchase a new sound system.

The show features nationally touring performers like La Neve (aka Joey DeFrancesco from Downtown Boys), local drag star Candace Persuasion , rapper Trap Beat Tranny , and poet Levi Cain . Evan Greer, Boston’s well known trans activist, punk songwriter, and former host of Break the Chains, Boston’s “best” LGBTQ dance party, will host and play a short set of her original music.

Sponsors of the Trans Day of Visibility event include Hair By Christine, Drklght Clothing, DevCollab, ONCE, and The Rockwell, who donated the room for the night!

“There’s so many bigots around the country trying to silence them, so we’re raising money to make trans kids louder!” Greer said in a statement. “At a time when some of the most vulnerable members of our community are under attack, we need more than visibility, we need solidarity and action. That’s gonna be the vibe at this event.”