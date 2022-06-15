Dig This: Trillium & Dogfish Head Collaboration Beer Dinner

“Founders Sam and JC will be on-site guiding the dinner with personal stories and fun commentary”

It’s always great to see our favorite companies working together. Especially when there is beer involved. Here’s what’s on tap for this weekend’s Trillium and Dogfish Head collaboration …

On Friday, June 24:

We’re celebrating the 2022 release of our Tru-Action IPA collaborations with Dogfish Head Brewing with a full weekend of friendship, beers, and storytelling!

In the spirit of continual collaboration and friendship, our pals from Dogfish Head are heading up the coast for a very special 4-course dinner in Fort Point.

Featuring dishes inspired by Mid-Atlantic culinary classics, we’ll be offering two menus, one of which is vegetarian. Each course will be skillfully paired with Trillium beers, including the release of our much anticipated 2022 Dogfish Head project, DDH Truer-Action DIPA.

Founders Sam and JC will be on-site guiding the dinner with personal stories and fun commentary you won’t want to miss. Beyond incredible memories (and full bellies), guests will take home a commemorative glass to relive the evening.

Tickets: eventbrite.com

And on Saturday, June 25:

Founder of the world-renowned off-centered brewery, author, and media icon, Sam Calagione is not only a truly inspirational figure, but also one of our closest friends and collaborators. To celebrate the 2022 release of our beer project DDH Truer-Action DIPA, we welcome Sam for a one-of-a-kind Book Garden event.

In The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures, Sam and his wife Mariah recount the rich history of Dogfish Head Brewery and Distillery, explore their unique business philosophy, and reveal new details about the future of their fast-growing brewery.

Sam will join Esther Tetreault for a special Signature Series afternoon in Canton which will include a conversation about the book followed by a meet and greet. Each ticket includes a signed copy of The Dogfish Head Book, a welcome beverage, and a delicious selection of light snacks.

Tickets: eventbrite.com