Dig This: Urbano Project’s “Our Planet, Ourselves” 3-Event Series

A free series “celebrating artwork created by youth artists and community participants”

Urbano Project is a “community arts non-profit that brings together artists, youth, and community members through public and participatory art projects as a way to foster personal transformation, community care, and social change,” and they’re the force behind several public art happenings from Fort Point to Hyde Park.

The organization’s curatorial theme for this year and next is “Our Planet, Ourselves,” consisting of a “year-long series of arts programming exploring ideas of ecology, wholeness, and oneness through artist-led projects focused on placemaking, performance, and creative justice.”

With their summer efforts winding down, Urbano is planning a three-day showcase, “a series of three events celebrating artwork created by youth artists and community participants” from August 18 to 20: “Performance: History/Ritual/Identity,” a Community Art Project with Artist-in-Residence (AiR) Lani Asunción exploring place-based histories and identity through collaborative performance; “Making Oasis,” a Youth Artist Project with AiR Joseph Madres exploring placemaking through environmental installation art; and “Through Our Eyes,” a Youth Artist Project with AiR Sarah Plotkin investigating climate justice through performance & theater.

More info and links below:

Thursday, August 18. 2022

“Making Oasis” Final Celebration 6:00-8:00 PM 15 Pleasantview St, Boston, MA 02136 Youth Artists in the “ Making Oasis ” project with Artist-in-Residence Joseph Madres will present their transformed green space in Hyde Park, tour us around their art installations (sculpture, mosaics, and more), and lead artmaking activities with the public. Closed-toed shoes are highly recommended.



Friday, August 19, 2022

“History/Ritual/Identity” Final Performance 6-9:00 PM | Doors at 6, Performance at 7 Cultural Equity Incubator, 5 Channel Center St, Suite 103, Boston, MA 02210 Adult Participants from the “ Performance: History, Ritual, Identity ” Community Art Project with Artist-in-Residence Lani Asunción will present their final, collaborative performance exploring identity and place-based histories in Boston.



Saturday, August 20, 2022

“Through Our Eyes” Community Sharing 11:00AM-12:00 PM Egleston Square Public Library, 2044 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02119 Youth Artists in the “ Through Our Eyes: Reflections on Climate Justice ” project with Artist-in-Residence Sarah Plotkin will perform stories of climate justice in Boston and invite audience participation. Artwork created by older adult participants will also be presented.



Register for the showcases here