Dig This: Vivant Vintage’s World’s Greatest Yard Sale

As you may recall from our recent feature on Justin Pomerleau, the Vivant Vintage co-founder works nonstop hunting down and subsequently hooking people up with throwback goods galore.

We ran into the Allston trendsetter at the massive antiques fair last week in Brimfield, where he got his start and maintains a presence for three weeks every summer (in May, July, and September), and he reminded us that Vivant’s big annual blowout, the Worlds Greatest Yard Sale, returns next weekend.

From their team: “Join us at the shop on July 23rd & 24th to shop hundreds of marked down vintage pieces.”

And the best part: “Ask the staff for a map to the secret yard sale location where there’s even more one of a kind vintage sale items to shop!”

So in summary, this involves discount vintage gems and a clandestine shopping destination. We’re in.